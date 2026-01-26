Summary

The Lamborghini Revuelto is a V12-powered mid-engined plug-in hybrid supercar which effectively replaces the now discontinued V12 Aventador coupé.

The larger brother to the brand’s cheaper Temerario supercar, and taking its name from a 19th century fighting bull which means ‘unsettled’ or ‘unruly’, the Revuelto first arrived on UK roads in Spring 2024.

Powered by a 6.5-litre V12 petrol engine which works in tandem with three electric motors to produce on output of just over 1,000hp, the Revuelto has recieved high praise from the British motoring media, who largely consider the Lamborghini to be one of the most impressive performance packages on the market.

Top Gear’s Ollie Marriage argues that the Revuelto is “possibly the best Lambo since the Miura”, while Jordan Katsianis of Auto Express calls the supercar “simply sensational.”

“If outright speed is what matters, you may as well buy a Tesla”, says Tim Pitt of Motoring Research, who explains that the car offers a lot more than raucous acceleration. “The Revuelto stimulates all of your senses. From its shock-and-awe styling, to its thunderous soundtrack, to its nuanced steering and handling, it transforms even the most mundane journey into an event.”

Carwow‘s Darren Cassey, while praising the flagship Lamborghini for its “glorious” engine, does note some “minor issues”, explaining that the car is “totally impractical” like its Aventador predecessor and the infotainment is “sluggish”. That said, he concludes that “in terms of doing what it was built for – namely going very, very fast indeed – it absolutely excels.”

As of January 2026, the Lamborghini Revuelto holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%. Beyond the supercar’s overwhelmingly positive set of review scores, this overall rating is hindered by high running cost estimations.

Revuelto highlights Thunderous V12 performance

More interior comfort than the Aventador

Agile and accurate steering Revuelto lowlights Not a practical everyday choice

Very expensive, base price and options

Rather slow infotainment system

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-engined Coupé

Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid

Price: From £452,040 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Featured reviews “Chock full of complex, cutting-edge tech, the Revuelto is more refined and capable than its predecessor, and it retains those all-important V12 Lamborghini thrills.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 10 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Score: 9 / 10

“Any fears that hybridisation might soften the V12 Lamborghini can be quashed – the new 1,001bhp Lamborghini Revuelto is simply sensational.”

Author: Jordan Katsianis

Read review Car Score: 10 / 10

“At the end of the day, the Lamborghini Revuelto is – as Lamborghinis should be – a furiously fast, disgracefully loud, bright orange V12 hypercar that allows you to tap into its broad potential far easier than a mere mortal has any right to.”

Author: James Dennison

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“There are a few minor issues with the Lamborghini Revuelto, then, but in terms of doing what it was built for – namely going very, very fast indeed – it absolutely excels.”

Author: Darren Cassey

Read review Motoring Research “If outright speed is what matters, you may as well buy a Tesla. Like every mid-engined V12 Lamborghini since the Miura – which arguably invented the modern supercar in 1966 – the Revuelto stimulates all of your senses. From its shock-and-awe styling, to its thunderous soundtrack, to its nuanced steering and handling, it transforms even the most mundane journey into an event.”

Author: Tim Pitt

Read review The Sunday Times “God, it’s exciting. It’s like you’re in charge of a solar system. And get this. There were no warning buzzes and sirens if I strayed over the speed limit or momentarily crossed the white line.”

Author: Jeremy Clarkson

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If only for its attitude, its looks and the cacophony it makes, I rather liked this car.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Possibly the best Lambo since the Miura, Lamborghini’s first hybrid combines technology with drama to great effect.”

Author: Ollie Marriage

Read review

No safety rating

As of January 2026, the Lamborghini Revuelto has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. Given its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to ever happen.

No eco rating

As of January 2026, the Lamborghini Revuelto has not been assessed by Green NCAP. Again, we are not expecting this to happen.

CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 68 g/km A Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 50 F

As you might expect, the Lamborghini Revuelto is a very expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

It will come to no one’s surprise that the Revuelto is predicted to sit in the highest insurance premium bracket. Our picture of the Revuelto’s running costs is currently incomplete, as we do not have fuel efficiency or servicing and maintenance cost predictions for this model.

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lamborghini Revuelto to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Revuelto, we’ll publish the results here.

New car warranty information for the Lamborghini Revuelto

Overall rating B 76% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Lamborghini’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Revuelto.

The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Revuelto has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the plug-in hybrid battery components.

Warranty on a used Lamborghini Revuelto

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Lamborghini Revuelto from an official Lamborghini dealership, you will get a minimum 12-month (24-month available as an option) warranty included.

If you are buying a used Lamborghini Revuelto from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Lamborghini Revuelto from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Lamborghini Revuelto

As of January 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Lamborghini Revuelto. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Lamborghini dealer.

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Lamborghini Revuelto has received

2025 Evo Magazine Awards – Car of the Year + Best Performance Cars

+ Best Performance Cars Red Dot Design Award

Aston Martin Valhalla | Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 | Ferrari 296 GTB | Lamborghini Revuelto | Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance | Maserati MC20 | McLaren Artura | McLaren 750S | Porsche 911 GT3 RS | Porsche 911 Turbo S Hybrid

