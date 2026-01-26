fbpx
Lamborghini Revuelto

(2024 - present)

New car score:

71
%
A

Used car score:

65
%
B

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

91
%
A

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

83
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

54
%
D

Warranty Rating:

76
%
B

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Lamborghini Revuelto is a V12-powered mid-engined plug-in hybrid supercar which effectively replaces the now discontinued V12 Aventador coupé.

The larger brother to the brand’s cheaper Temerario supercar, and taking its name from a 19th century fighting bull which means ‘unsettled’ or ‘unruly’, the Revuelto first arrived on UK roads in Spring 2024.

Powered by a 6.5-litre V12 petrol engine which works in tandem with three electric motors to produce on output of just over 1,000hp, the Revuelto has recieved high praise from the British motoring media, who largely consider the Lamborghini to be one of the most impressive performance packages on the market.

Top Gear’s Ollie Marriage argues that the Revuelto is “possibly the best Lambo since the Miura”, while Jordan Katsianis of Auto Express calls the supercar “simply sensational.”

“If outright speed is what matters, you may as well buy a Tesla”, says Tim Pitt of Motoring Research, who explains that the car offers a lot more than raucous acceleration. “The Revuelto stimulates all of your senses. From its shock-and-awe styling, to its thunderous soundtrack, to its nuanced steering and handling, it transforms even the most mundane journey into an event.”

Carwow‘s Darren Cassey, while praising the flagship Lamborghini for its “glorious” engine, does note some “minor issues”, explaining that the car is “totally impractical” like its Aventador predecessor and the infotainment is “sluggish”. That said, he concludes that “in terms of doing what it was built for – namely going very, very fast indeed – it absolutely excels.”

As of January 2026, the Lamborghini Revuelto holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%. Beyond the supercar’s overwhelmingly positive set of review scores, this overall rating is hindered by high running cost estimations.

Revuelto highlights

  • Thunderous V12 performance
  • More interior comfort than the Aventador
  • Agile and accurate steering

Revuelto lowlights

  • Not a practical everyday choice
  • Very expensive, base price and options
  • Rather slow infotainment system

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-engined Coupé
Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid
Price: From £452,040 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Lamborghini Revuelto front view | Expert Rating
Lamborghini Revuelto rear view | Expert Rating
Lamborghini Revuelto interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“Chock full of complex, cutting-edge tech, the Revuelto is more refined and capable than its predecessor, and it retains those all-important V12 Lamborghini thrills.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

Read full review
Evo

Dickie Meaden, Jethro Bovingdon

More reviews

Auto Express

Car

Carwow

Motoring Research

The Sunday Times

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2026, the Lamborghini Revuelto has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. Given its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to ever happen.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2026, the Lamborghini Revuelto has not been assessed by Green NCAP. Again, we are not expecting this to happen.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models68 g/kmA
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models50F

As you might expect, the Lamborghini Revuelto is a very expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

It will come to no one’s surprise that the Revuelto is predicted to sit in the highest insurance premium bracket. Our picture of the Revuelto’s running costs is currently incomplete, as we do not have fuel efficiency or servicing and maintenance cost predictions for this model.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lamborghini Revuelto to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Revuelto, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Lamborghini Revuelto

Overall ratingB76%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileageUnlimited miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Lamborghini’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Revuelto.

The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Revuelto has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the plug-in hybrid battery components.

Warranty on a used Lamborghini Revuelto

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Lamborghini Revuelto from an official Lamborghini dealership, you will get a minimum 12-month (24-month available as an option) warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Lamborghini Revuelto from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Lamborghini Revuelto from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Lamborghini Revuelto

As of January 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Lamborghini Revuelto. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Lamborghini dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Lamborghini Revuelto has received

2025

  • Evo Magazine AwardsCar of the Year + Best Performance Cars
  • Red Dot Design Award

The Lamborghini Revuelto has received overwhelmingly positive praise from the British motoring media thanks to its raw V12 plug-in hybrid performance.

