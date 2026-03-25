Mitsubishi marks UK return with new Outlander SUV

Mitsubishi has officially revealed UK details for the all-new Outlander PHEV, marking the return of a popular SUV nameplate and a brand that left the UK due to cost-saving measures six years ago.

Arriving a few months from now, the latest Outlander aims to reassert Mitsubishi’s presence in a competitive and increasingly crowded field of plug-in hybrid family-friendly haulers like the Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Powertrain and performance

The new Outlander PHEV is powered by a 2.4-litre petrol engine working in tandem with two electric motors, one in the front and one in the back, giving it four-wheel drive as standard. Mitsubishi states a combined output of over 300hp and a total driving range of more than 500 miles without re-fueling and re-charging.

While full UK homologation figures are yet to be published, this setup broadly aligns it with other plug-in hybrid SUVs in the segment. For comparison, the Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid produces 302hp, while the Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid has 261hp.

Seating and practicality

A key change for this generation is the introduction of a seven-seat version for the UK market. The previous model was only available with five seats due to packaging constraints.

The new range will include:

‘Nativa’ – a seven-seat variant

‘Diamond’ – a five-seat model with higher specification

This brings the Outlander into closer alignment with other large plug-in hybrid SUVs such as the Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV and Volvo XC90 Recharge, both of which offer three-row seating.

Plenty of strong competitors

When the original Outlander PHEV launched, it had relatively few direct competitors. The segment has since expanded, with alternatives now available from brands including Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Volvo and Lexus, as well as a host of similar options from Chinese newcomers like BYD, Chery, Jaecoo and Omoda.

As a result, the new Outlander enters a more competitive market where buyers have a wider choice of plug-in hybrid SUVs with similar performance and capability.

Pricing and availability

The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will start from just south of £47k. Mitsubishi has opened registrations of interest ahead of first UK deliveries, which are expected in May 2026.