Peugeot 108 updated for 2020
Model update

Peugeot 108 updated with new colours and options

Long-serving city car has been refreshed to help it keep up with current rivals

Jack Evans
Peugeot has given its 108 city car a refresh for 2020, adding new colour choices for the exterior as well as upgrades inside the cabin.

Available to order now and with prices starting at £12,785, the 108 has been a longstanding model in Peugeot’s line-up. It is essentially identical to the Citroën C1 and Toyota Aygo models, with all three built in the same factory in the Czech Republic.

New colour shades have been added to the 108, with highlights including Smooth Green, Diamond White and Zircon Grey. The electric roof option can now be finished in a new colour too, while white and green colours can be applied to the interior as well.

Two new personalisation options – called Green ‘Vector’ and Grey ‘Vector’ – are now also available, bringing with them graphics for the area around the headlights and door pillars.

Prices start from £12,785 for a Peugeot 108 in three-door layout in Active trim and powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine with five-speed manual gearbox. This increases to £15,540 for 108 Top! models with the same 1.0-litre engine.

Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

