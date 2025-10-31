Summary

The Aston Martin Vanquish is a petrol-powered luxury grand tourer. This is the latest third-generation range, which includes coupé and ‘Volante’ convertible body styles.

First arriving on UK roads towards the end of 2024, with the Volante arriving a few months later, the Vanquish has been given an overwhelmingly positive reception by the British motoring media, collecting an abundance of reviewer praise for its potent V12 engine and its interior comfort and quality.

As Aston’s answer to the Ferrari 12Cilindri, Top Gear’s Tom Ford argues that the third-generation Vanquish has “the poise and performance to trouble even the most aggressive supercars”, with “big power, ferocious delivery, but now with Grand Touring ability and enough handling nous to be exciting and fun in the twisty bits when you get there.” He adds however that the car “drinks like a sinkhole.”

The Motoring Research team also commends the Aston for its “effortlessly comfortable” long-distance cruising ability, but also points out that the Vanquish is considerably more expensive than the brand’s DB12 grand tourer. “While the Vanquish appeals on an emotional level”, adds Parker’s Alan-Taylor Jones, “the cheaper DB12 offers two extra seats, just as much comfort and better handling.”

Vanquish highlights Potent V12 provides thrilling pace and acceleration

Comfortable long-distance cruiser

Luxurious interior fit and finish Vanquish lowlights Much more expensive than the more practical DB12

Very high running costs

Slight delay in throttle response

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé and convertible

Engines: petrol

Price: From £330,000 (est.) on-road Launched: Winter 2024/25

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Featured reviews “The third-generation Aston Martin Vanquish is not only the best yet, it’s the best Aston Martin full stop.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 10 / 10 Read full review

“It blends huge pace, sharp handling and glorious luxury, yet with a slight raw edge that adds an extra dose of excitement. Throw in one of Aston’s best ever engines, and one thing is clear: V12 fans have rarely had it so good.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: Volante convertible

Score: 9 / 10

“Dropping the multi-layer fabric roof brings you even closer to that theatrical twin-turbo engine, yet without any discernible trade-off to the driving experience, you can live with the cabrio as easily as you would the standard tin top. If there’s a better-looking new car currently on sale, we’ve yet to set eyes on it.”

Author: Richard Ingram

Read review Auto Trader Model reviewed: Coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“Expensive, excessive and endearingly old-school, the Aston Martin Vanquish is a luxury grand tourer with added attitude.”

Author: Erin Baker

Read review Car Model reviewed: Vanquish Volante

Score: 10 / 10

“The Aston Martin Vanquish Volante is a lovely piece of work. An open air grand tourer that’s very fast, very composed and very capable. The tech and the build quality are well up to the mark, and the roof is everything you could want in this class of convertible. But it’s the wonderfully sorted driving experience that really shines through.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review Model reviewed: Vanquish coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“If I’m brutally honest, the cheaper DB12 is the better Aston Martin. It’s similarly comfortable yet far sharper to drive, has two more seats and costs a ridiculous some of money less. There’s no doubt the Aston Martin Vanquish is more of an event. From the excessive amounts of power to that more intoxicating soundtrack, it tugs at certain heartstrings that cannot be reached by the DB12. However, a nat-asp V12 Ferrari is the very definition of an intoxicating soundtrack, and the 12Cilindri is the more entertaining car to drive.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Evo Model reviewed: Vanquish Volante

Score: 10 / 10

“As with the coupe, the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante straddles the GT/supercar threshold, as does Ferrari’s 12 Cilindri, but the convertible Aston doesn’t have the theatrics of the poster-car genre. It’s much calmer, more subtle in how it conducts itself, both at speed and when playing the GT role.”

Author: Stuart Gallagher

Read review Motoring Research Model reviewed: Vanquish Volante

Score: 10 / 10

“While the Valkyrie and Valhalla demonstrate a new, F1-influenced side to Aston Martin, this is the company doing what it has traditionally done best. The Vanquish Volante is a glamorous grand tourer with polished dynamics and a glorious V12 engine. There can be few more enjoyable ways to drive half-way across Britain.”

Author: Tim Pitt

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The kind of car Aston Martin does best: a luxurious front-engined GT that offers abundant power and a sporting character. With its charismatic V12 and a chassis that encourages you to enjoy it, the new Vanquish is a serious rival for the Ferrari 12Cilindri.”

Author: Tim Pitt

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“While the Vanquish appeals on an emotional level, the cheaper DB12 offers two extra seats, just as much comfort and better handling.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: Vanquish Volante

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s a temptation to say the Vanquish’s 5.2-litre blown V12 is as near to peak internal combustion engine as makes no difference, it’s remarkable. And if the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante lacks the pizzazz of the Lamborghini Revuelto hybrid and the suavity of the Ferrari 12Cilindri, it perhaps is the best of both worlds.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“With 824bhp, a 211mph top speed and a price of £330,000, this home-grown monster can more than hold its own against the opposition.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Volante convertible

Score: 9 / 10

“We’re yet to drive it back-to-back with a coupe, but it doesn’t feel as though chopping the roof off has had an adverse effect on the ride and handling, and it just means that booming V12 sound is even more accessible.”

Author: Greg Potts

Read review Model reviewed: Coupe

Score: 9 / 10

“Reforged Aston Martin Vanquish now has the poise and performance to trouble even the most aggressive supercars.”

Author: Tom Ford

Read review

Overall rating D 37% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles

Aston Martin's new car warranty is worse than average, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Vanquish. The duration is three years.

2025 Top Gear Awards – Best Super GT

