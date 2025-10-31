fbpx
Aston Martin Vanquish

Summary

The Aston Martin Vanquish is a petrol-powered luxury grand tourer. This is the latest third-generation range, which includes coupé and ‘Volante’ convertible body styles.

First arriving on UK roads towards the end of 2024, with the Volante arriving a few months later, the Vanquish has been given an overwhelmingly positive reception by the British motoring media, collecting an abundance of reviewer praise for its potent V12 engine and its interior comfort and quality.

As Aston’s answer to the Ferrari 12Cilindri, Top Gear’s Tom Ford argues that the third-generation Vanquish has “the poise and performance to trouble even the most aggressive supercars”, with “big power, ferocious delivery, but now with Grand Touring ability and enough handling nous to be exciting and fun in the twisty bits when you get there.” He adds however that the car “drinks like a sinkhole.”

The Motoring Research team also commends the Aston for its “effortlessly comfortable” long-distance cruising ability, but also points out that the Vanquish is considerably more expensive than the brand’s DB12 grand tourer. “While the Vanquish appeals on an emotional level”, adds Parker’s Alan-Taylor Jones, “the cheaper DB12 offers two extra seats, just as much comfort and better handling.”

We are yet to give the Aston Martin Vanquish an Expert Rating score just yet, as we wait for running cost estimations. Check back soon!

Vanquish highlights

  • Potent V12 provides thrilling pace and acceleration
  • Comfortable long-distance cruiser
  • Luxurious interior fit and finish

Vanquish lowlights

  • Much more expensive than the more practical DB12
  • Very high running costs
  • Slight delay in throttle response

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé and convertible
Engines: petrol
Price: From £330,000 (est.) on-road

Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The third-generation Aston Martin Vanquish is not only the best yet, it’s the best Aston Martin full stop.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

Read full review
Evo

John Barker

“It blends huge pace, sharp handling and glorious luxury, yet with a slight raw edge that adds an extra dose of excitement. Throw in one of Aston’s best ever engines, and one thing is clear: V12 fans have rarely had it so good.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Alex Ingram

More reviews

Auto Express

Auto Trader

Car

Evo

Motoring Research

Parkers

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2025, the Aston Martin Vanquish has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2025, the Aston Martin Vanquish has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of October 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Aston Martin Vanquish. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Aston Martin Vanquish to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Vanquish, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Aston Martin Vanquish

Overall ratingD37%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileageUnlimited miles
Battery warranty duration0 years
Battery warranty mileage0 miles

Aston Martin’s new car warranty is worse than average, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Vanquish. The duration is three years.

Warranty on a used Aston Martin Vanquish

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Aston Martin Vanquish from an official Vanquish dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Aston Martin Vanquish from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Aston Martin Vanquish from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Aston Martin Vanquish

As of October 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Aston Martin Vanquish. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Vanquish dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Aston Martin Vanquish has received

2025

  • Top Gear Awards – Best Super GT

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Aston Martin Vanquish, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Current models: Bentley Continental GT | Ferrari 12CilindriFerrari SF90 Stradale | Lamborghini Revuelto | McLaren 750S | Porsche 911 Turbo

Discontinued models: Aston Martin DBS | Ferrari 812 Superfast | Lamborghini Aventador

