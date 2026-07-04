Make and model: Cupra Born VZ

Description: Electric hatchback

Price range: from £45,995

Summary: The updated Cupra Born VZ is sharper and more enjoyable than before, although it still feels more like a warm electric hatch than a true hot hatch.

For a broader ownership picture, see our Cupra Born Expert Rating, which combines media reviews, safety data, reliability, running costs and warranty cover.

The Cupra Born has always looked a bit more exciting than it actually is. Based on the same platform as the Volkswagen ID.3, it brought sharper styling and a sportier image to the electric family hatchback market, but the earlier versions never quite delivered the hot hatch driving experience that the bodywork seemed to promise.

That changed to some extent with the arrival of the Born VZ, which gave Cupra’s electric hatchback a much stronger motor and a more serious performance brief. For 2026, the Born range has been updated again, with revised styling, new interior details, improved software and a welcome move back towards proper physical controls on the steering wheel.

We drove the updated Cupra Born VZ in Spain, so this is a first drive rather than a full UK road test. The VZ is the quickest and most expensive version of the Born, with 240kW (326hp), rear-wheel drive and a 79kWh battery. It’s still not quite an electric hot hatch in the traditional sense, but it’s now much closer to matching the attitude of its styling.

Price and equipment

The updated Cupra Born range starts with the V1, which is priced from £34.5K. Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, illuminated door handles, heated front seats and a ten-inch digital instrument display.

The mid-spec V2 starts from £36.5K and adds equipment including electrically adjustable memory bucket seats, a top-view camera, head-up display and dark-tinted rear windows. The VZ sits at the top of the range, priced from £46K, and adds the more powerful motor, 20-inch alloy wheels, better LED headlights, sportier bucket seats and a premium sound system.

Cupra lists the Born VZ with a driving range of up to 388 miles, although the exact figure depends on the version and battery. The VZ uses the larger 79kWh battery and is the only model in the range with the full 326hp output.

The VZ is certainly not cheap, but it does at least feel properly differentiated from the rest of the range. The issue is that it also sits close to several larger and more practical electric cars, so buyers will need to specifically want the Born’s smaller size, sportier styling and more driver-focused character.

The updated Cupra Born keeps its sharper look over the closely related Volkswagen ID.3, with revised bumpers and lighting for 2026

Inside the car

The Born’s cabin still has plenty of Cupra’s familiar copper details and angular styling touches, but the update has made it easier to live with. The most welcome change is the replacement of the old touch-sensitive steering wheel switches with proper physical controls, which are much easier to use while driving.

The previous dash-mounted gear selector has also gone, replaced by a neater column-mounted selector. It is a small change, but it helps tidy up the cabin and makes the driving environment feel less awkward than before.

The ten-inch digital instrument display is larger than before, while the central infotainment screen now measures 13 inches and runs newer Android-based software. It is quicker and easier to use than the earlier system, although the Born still relies too heavily on the touchscreen for some everyday functions.

The touch-sensitive temperature sliders remain, which is frustrating. They are fiddly compared with proper buttons or rotary controls, and they are still not the easiest thing to use in poor light. Cupra has improved the cabin, but it has not fixed every usability problem.

The VZ gets Cup bucket seats as standard. They look good and hold you securely on twisty roads, but they will not suit everyone. Taller drivers may find them firm over longer periods, and the driving position is more focused than relaxing.

Practicality is much the same as before. The Born is a five-seat hatchback with a 385-litre boot, which makes it useful enough for normal family use but not especially spacious compared with some electric SUVs at similar money. Rear-seat space is decent, although the Born’s real appeal is still more about style and driving feel than outright practicality.

The Cupra Born cabin is easier to use than before, helped by proper steering wheel buttons and a cleaner gear selector layout

Driving range and charging

The Cupra Born is available with different battery and motor combinations, depending on trim. Cupra’s current UK information lists a maximum range of up to 388 miles, with the VZ using the larger 79kWh battery.

Public charging performance is competitive rather than class-leading. Cupra quotes charging just under half an hour for a 10-80% charge, with charging power of up to 183kW. For home charging, the Born can charge at up to 11kW on AC power, although most UK homes have a single-phase electricity supply and will usually charge at around 7kW from a typical wallbox.

As with any electric car, running costs will depend heavily on where and when you charge. The Born should be very cheap to run if you can charge at home on a suitable overnight electricity tariff, but regular public charging will reduce that advantage.

On the road

We drove the VZ, which is the most powerful version of the Cupra Born. It produces 326hp of power and 545Nm of torque, with Cupra quoting a 0-62mph time of 5.6 seconds.

That makes it quick, but not quite in the way a traditional hot hatch is quick. Acceleration is strong and immediate, but it is also quite linear rather than dramatic. The Born VZ does not feel like an unruly performance car, and it is better for that. You can use the power without the car feeling nervous or overpowered.

The handling is the best part of the Born VZ. It feels planted and composed, with good body control and a balance that encourages you to carry speed through corners. Rear-wheel drive gives it a different feel from most petrol hot hatches, although Cupra has kept the car approachable rather than edgy.

Cupra mode sharpens the car up and stiffens the dampers through the Dynamic Chassis Control system. It makes the car feel more alert on a good road, although the artificial performance sound fed through the speakers is less convincing. Some drivers may enjoy it, but it feels more like theatre than useful feedback.

Away from twisty roads, the Born VZ settles back into being a civilised electric hatchback. The ride is firm, as you would expect from the sportiest version, but it coped well enough with rougher roads on the launch route. We will need to try it properly on UK roads before making a final judgement on ride comfort.

The Born VZ is certainly more engaging than the Volkswagen ID.3, and it feels more convincing than earlier versions of the Born if you want something with a bit more pace and attitude. But it still sits in warm hatch territory rather than feeling like a proper hot hatch.

The Cupra Born VZ is the quickest and sharpest version of the range, with rear-wheel drive and 326hp from its electric motor

Ownership

The Cupra Born has a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating from October 2025, when the car was re-tested under the latest assessment standards. Euro NCAP recorded scores of 89% for adult occupant protection, 87% for child occupant protection, 76% for vulnerable road users and 76% for safety assistance.

The Cupra Born currently holds an A-grade rating in The Car Expert Expert Rating index, with a score of 81%. However, most of the media review and running cost data are based on the original model rather than the 2026 facelifted version. Once we have updated data, we’ll refresh our database and update the scores.

As with most electric cars, the Born’s ownership appeal will depend heavily on how and where it is charged. It makes most financial sense for drivers who can charge at home or at work, while those relying heavily on public charging should compare costs carefully before switching from petrol.

Verdict

The updated Cupra Born VZ is a better version of a car that already had plenty going for it. It looks sharper than the Volkswagen ID.3, it feels more interesting from behind the wheel and the latest interior updates make it easier to live with than before.

The return of proper steering wheel buttons is a significant improvement, and the updated infotainment system is quicker and less irritating than the old set-up. It is still not perfect, especially with the touch-sensitive temperature sliders remaining, but the direction of travel is welcome.

As a performance car, the Born VZ is enjoyable rather than thrilling. It is quick, planted and nicely balanced, but it does not quite deliver the energy or adjustability of the best petrol hot hatches. Think of it as a sporty electric hatchback rather than a true hot hatch and it makes more sense.

The VZ is also expensive, so the cheaper V1 and V2 versions may be easier to recommend for most buyers. But if you want the sharpest version of the Born, and you prefer its style and driving character to the more sensible Volkswagen ID.3, the updated VZ is now a much stronger proposition than before.

We like: Improved steering wheel controls

Sharper handling than the Volkswagen ID.3

Strong VZ performance

Updated infotainment is better than before

Distinctive styling inside and out We don’t like: VZ is expensive

Still not quite a true hot hatch

Touch-sensitive temperature controls remain

Artificial performance sound feels gimmicky

Bucket seats may be too firm for some drivers

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Key specifications