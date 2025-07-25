Pricing announced for new electric MG IM5 and IM6

After debuting its two new upmarket electric cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, MG has announced the UK pricing and technical specifications of its upcoming IM5 saloon and IM6 coupé-SUV.

More recently known for its sales success towards the budget-end of the UK market, offering a more affordable pathway into electric family car ownership with the arrival of the MG 4, MG is now targeting the likes of Tesla and Polestar with this new upmarket model range.

‘IM’, which stands for ‘Intelligence in Motion’, is a brand positioned as a more premium alternative to MG cars in Asia and Australia. Now, SAIC Motors – which owns both MG and IM – plans to sell these IM models with the MG nameplate in the UK.

For now at least, both the IM5 and IM6 are branded with the IM logo instead of the MG logo we are used to in the UK.

MG IM5 saloon

The IM5 will be MG’s first entrant in the electric executive saloon class, challenging the sales of the BMW I4, Polestar 2, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Tesla Model 3. It will essentially compete in the medium car class alongside the MG 4, but with a more luxurious interior, a better infotainment package and a longer battery range, all for a higher price.

Three different powertrain options will be available at launch, starting with the lead-in 75kWh ’75 Standard Range’. This rear-wheel drive 295hp variant can reportedly muster up to 304 miles on a single charge, and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.8 seconds.

The saloon range will also include a larger 100kW battery option, which will be offered in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. The 407hp ‘100 Long Range’ can reportedly handle 441 miles of travel without recharging and complete the same sprint in 4.9 seconds. For comparison, a top-spec Tesla Model 3 ‘Long Range’ has an official battery range of 421 miles.

The sportiest of the lot is the 751hp all-wheel drive ‘100 Performance’ model, which can accelerate to 62mph from stationary in a hypercar-rivalling 3.2 seconds, for a reduced maximum battery range of 357 miles.

All models come with a 11kW AC on-board charger, and the 100kWh version are compatible with DC charging speeds of up to 396kW, which replenishes 70% of battery charge in an estimated 17 minutes.

Inside, a 26-inch screen juts out of the dashboard, merging the infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster into one display. An 11-inch touchscreen is also mounted to the angled centre console.

UK pricing will begin at over £39k, for the ’75 Standard Range’, rising to over £48k for the top-spec ‘100 Performance’.

MG IM6 coupé-SUV

While the IM5 poses a leftfield challenge to Tesla Model 3 sales, the high-riding IM6 is instead a direct competitor to the popular Tesla Model Y SUV.

Three different versions will be available at launch, but all are powered by the same 100kWh battery pack. The entry-level rear-wheel drive 407hp ‘100 Long Range’ can reportedly muster up to 338 miles on a single charge, and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.4 seconds.

The mid-range 751hp ‘100 Performance’ will be one of the most powerful SUVs on the market. A rear-wheel drive model with electric motors on both axles, it can reportedly complete the same sprint in 3.5 seconds, which is just two tenths short of the V8-powered Aston Martin DBX S. This performance boost comes with a reduced single-charge travel distance of 313 miles.

A range-topping ‘100 Launch Edition’ will also be available with identical technical specs to the performance model. Inside, the IM6 comes with the same on-board tech package as the IM5, featuring a 26-inch screen on the dashboard and an 11-inch screen on the infotainment console.

The IM5 is expected to become available to order in September, and the IM6 is set to arrive slightly earlier in August. Customer orders for both models are scheduled to arrive on UK roads in September too.

That sums up what we know about the new IM5 and IM6 so far. Have these new electric cars piqued your interest? Keep an eye out for The Car Expert’s test drives and Expert Ratings on these models in the coming months.