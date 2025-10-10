Improved battery tech for Polestar 3

New versions of the large electric Polestar 3 SUV now come with more advanced battery technology that boosts power output and charging times.

In what is the model’s second tech update of the year – following the 3’s minor software update in February that made the car compatible with the brand’s smartphone digital key app – the SUV is moving to more advanced 800V powertrain architecture, much like the Volvo EX90 that made the same switch last month.

To be clear, this isn’t an ‘over-the-air’ update that can be remotely installed by current Polestar 3 owners, this change has been made for news cars rolling off the production line now.

Faster and more powerful 800V architecture is fast becoming the industry benchmark that mainstream manufacturers are slowly rolling out across their model line-ups as electronic components steadily become cheaper to manufacture. Rivals like the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9 are already powered by this architecture, while competitors like the Volkswagen ID. Buzz are powered by older 400V architecture.

The SUV’s battery charging times are now 25% faster, provided a 350kW charging station is available (310kW charging maximum for entry-level rear-wheel drive model), with a 10% to 80% battery top-up now taking around 22 minutes.

Polestar adds that the car is now slightly more efficient and powerful across a revised trim line-up. The front motor now features automatic disconnect functionality when not needed, just as on Dual motor versions of Polestar 2.

The lead-in 333hp ‘Rear motor’ can muster up to 375 miles of travel on a single charge, the mid-range 544hp ‘Dual motor’ can handle 394 miles, and the top-spec 680hp ‘Performance’ 368 miles without recharging. The latter can complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported 3.9 seconds.

The car’s computer has also been given an upgrade to make it more responsive, by swapping out its processor. This new Nvidia processor is reportedly eight times faster at processing information than the pervious unit, which gives the driver faster feedback on the car’s active safety systems, battery performance, and sensor data.

Prices for the revised range now start at just under £70k for the ‘Rear motor’, rising to £92k for the ‘Performance’. Several optional packs can be specced on top, including a particularly pricey ‘Prime’ package, which adds a Bower & Wilkins stereo system, a heated steering wheel, soft-close doors, a head-up display and more for £6,500.

This update has the potential to positively impact the Polestar 3’s current New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 74%. It scores top marks for its excellent safety rating and zero tailpipe emissions, while its media review scores are also good. However, its running costs are high, largely because it’s not the most efficient user of electricity.