Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Nissan Ariya Nismo

Nissan Ariya Nismo | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

72
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

62
%
D

Safety Rating:

86
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Running Costs:

71
%
B

Warranty Rating:

50
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Nissan Ariya Nismo is a mid-sized five-door SUV, and a higher-performance version of the regular Ariya.

Rivalling larger performance EVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, Skoda Enyaq vRS and Kia EV6 GT, the Ariya Nismo is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel drive 87kWh powertrain that delivers an output of 435hp and a 0-62mph sprint time of five seconds flat, but reviewers report that this added performance doesn’t make the Ariya more fun to drive.

“It’s certainly faster”, says Car’s Alan Taylor-Jones “but there’s little to no joy to the handling, even with a ride that’s firmer than a regular Ariya.”

Tom Jarvis of Auto Express agrees, commenting that the Nismo feels more like a top-tier Ariya trim level instead of a full-fat performance model. “Many positives from the standard model remain such as its plush and palatial interior, but ultimately the Nismo falls short both in terms of driving range and fun.”

As of November 2025, the Nissan Ariya Nismo holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%. It earns top marks for its excellent safety rating and zero tailpipe emissions, while its running costs are generally low. However, Nissan’s new car warranty cover is only average and the media review scores to date have been poor.

Ariya Nismo highlights

  • Interior is still lovely
  • Plenty of performance
  • Comfortable seats

Ariya Nismo lowlights

  • Some add-on parts look tacky
  • Extra performance doesn’t make it more fun
  • Ride is very firm, not helped by large wheels

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-size SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £56,620 on-road

Launched: Summer 2025
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: TBA

Nissan Ariya Nismo front view | Expert Rating
Nissan Ariya Nismo rear view | Expert Rating
Nissan Ariya Nismo interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Nissan Ariya Nismo feels a little bit like a missed opportunity; Nissan could’ve gone all-in when reviving its beloved sporting brand, however, the hot Ariya feels like little more than a new range-topping trim level, rather than a full-fat performance car. Many positives from the standard model remain such as its plush and palatial interior, but ultimately the Nismo falls short both in terms of driving range and fun.”

Score: 6 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Tom Jervis

More reviews

Auto Trader

Car

Carwow

Green Car Guide

Parkers

Regit

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2022
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 86%
Child protection: 89%
Vulnerable road users: 74%
Safety assist: 93%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Nissan Ariya Nismo has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Ariya Nismo is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models261 milesB
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3 m/KWhE
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models41D
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£209B
Year 2£446A
Year 3£778B
Year 4£878A
Year 5£1,169A
Overall£3,480A

According to numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data, the Nissan Ariya Nismo is generally a cheap car to run.

While its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is poor, it should still be cheaper to run than a petrol or diesel SUV if you can charge it from home or work on a cheap tariff. If you have to do all your charging from public charging stations, however, it will be more expensive. Battery range should be more than enough for most day-to-day needs, although some customers will prefer to have an EV with an official range of more than 300 miles.

Insurance premiums are not outrageous given the price and performance, although other EVs may be cheaper.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Nissan Ariya Nismo to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ariya, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Nissan Ariya Nismo

Overall ratingC50%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Nissan’s new car warranty is pretty much the bare minimum offered in the UK, with a duration of three years and a limit of 60,000 miles. Other rivals in the price bracket do better (and in some cases, much better). 

In addition to the standard new car warranty, there is an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Nissan Ariya Nismo

  • As of September 2025, all Nissan Ariya Nismos should still be covered by their new car warranty. The first Ariyas hit UK roads in the summer of 2025, meaning those cars won’t reach the end of their new car warranty until mid-2028 (unless they have already hit the 60,000-mile limit).

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Nissan Ariya Nismo

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Nissan Ariya Nismo. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Nissan dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Nissan Ariya, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT | Hyundai Ioniq 5 N | Kia EV6 GT | Skoda Enyaq vRS | Tesla Model 3 Performance | Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Nissan Ariya range at The Car Expert

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Summary The Nissan Ariya Nismo is a mid-sized five-door SUV, and a higher-performance version of the regular Ariya. Rivalling larger performance EVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, Skoda Enyaq vRS and Kia EV6 GT, the Ariya Nismo is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel drive 87kWh...Nissan Ariya Nismo

