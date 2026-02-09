Find an Expert Rating: 
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Toyota Aygo X (pronounced ‘Aygo Cross’) is a crossover city car that challenges compact supermini rivals like the Fiat 500 and Hyundai i10. This is the newest petrol-electric hybrid version, which is now the only variant of the Aygo X you can buy new in the UK.

While Toyota defines this change to an updated hybrid model as a facelift and not a standalone model, we have decided to give the Aygo X Hybrid its own Expert Rating page due to the vastly different driving experience, and because the pre-facelift petrol-powered Aygo X is no longer on sale.

Now available to order in the UK, the Aygo X Hybrid has been given a warm reception by the British motoring media, with a collection of review scores that are greatly improved over the petrol Aygo X.

“The Toyota Aygo X now feels like it has the engine should have been available from the start”, says Car’s Ted Welford. “It’s considerably faster but also much more efficient.”

Likewise, the Top Gear team calls the car’s fuel economy “incredible”, and “positively rapid” when compared to the Aygo X, also praising the city car’s “nimble” steering and brakes. That said, they also criticise the car’s automatic gearbox, the lack of a manual option, and the price premium that comes with the car’s hybrid powertrain.

We are holding off on giving the Toyota a full Expert Rating score for the moment. Once UK-based review scores are published on the model, and we get our hands on running cost data for this model, we will update this page. Check back soon!

Aygo X Hybrid highlights

  • Very fuel efficient
  • Smoothy and punchy hybrid engine
  • Agile handling suited for inner-city driving
  • Capable motorway cruiser

Aygo X Hybrid lowlights

  • Not a practical as a Yaris
  • Higher price tag than larger alternatives
  • Some hard interior plastics
  • Rather frustrating infotainment controls

Key specifications

Body style: Small city car
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £21,595

Launched: Spring 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

Featured reviews

“The new petrol/electric powertrain has transformed the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid into almost a completely different car from the original – and woefully underpowered – Aygo X. This is now a proper city car that can keep up with the cut and thrust of commuter traffic while still returning excellent fuel economy, and it’s even fun to drive.”

Score: 9 / 10


The Car Expert

Stuart Masson

“Compact, charismatic and curiously potent, we think there’s lots to love about the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid.”

Score: 8 / 10

Auto Express

Jordan Katsianis

More reviews

Auto Trader

Car

Carwow

Parkers

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 4 stars
Date tested: December 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 73%
Child protection: 72%
Vulnerable road users: 83%
Safety assist: 68%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Aygo X Hybrid, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid

Toyota’s new car warranty is essentially the minimum coverage manufacturers must offer by UK law, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Aygo X.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this hybrid version has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Toyota Aygo X Hybrid

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Toyota Aygo X from an official Toyota dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Toyota Aygo X from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Toyota Aygo X from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Toyota dealer.

Similar cars

If you're looking at a new or used Toyota Aygo X Hybrid, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 | Fiat 500 | Hyundai i10 | Kia Picanto | Mazda 2 HybridToyota Yaris

The field of ICE-powered city cars is much smaller than a few years ago – petrol-powered rivals have been dropped for bigger alternatives, and if the do come in this size, they are now usually all-electric. The Aygo X Hybrid doesn’t have many key rivals to contend with, the closest competitors being the Fiat 500 which has also been hybridised.

