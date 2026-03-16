Summary

The Mini John Cooper Works, or JCW, is a hot hatch that sits at the top of the highly-regarded Mini Cooper hatchback range. First arriving on UK roads in early 2025, this latest John Cooper Works range also includes electric models, which we cover separately.

One of the last pure petrol-powered hot hatches available in the UK – a dying breed that also still includes the Toyota GR Yaris and Volkswagen Polo GTI – the British motoring media are thankful the petrol JCW has been re-booted for this latest generation of Minis, praising the car for its swift acceleration and its polished interior fit and finish. Nevertheless, reviewers cite several complaints.

“It’s a shame that the JCW is so combative”, says Evo’s Yousuh Ashraf, explaining that the car “wears you down” and “becomes a nuisance” a lot of the time due to its “unyielding” ride. Parker’s Graham King also criticises the car’s “extremely stiff ride quality”, while Carwow’s Tom Wiltshire concludes that “doesn’t feel like a big enough step from the standard Cooper S and it’s very uncomfortable.”

“If you’re after a fast, top-spec Mini Cooper with all the toys and plenty of performance, this is a great car”, explains Jordan Katsianis of Auto Express. “If you’re looking for a brilliant hot hatchback, you might have to look elsewhere.”

As of March 2026, the Mini JCW holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 66%. Beyond the car’s rather average set of review scores, this overall rating is bolstered by the car’s full five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials.

Mini JCW highlights Strong performance

Competitive pricing

High quality interior Mini JCW lowlights Hard suspension hinders driving comfort

No manual gearbox option

Cheaper Minis are just as fun

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: petrol

Price: From £33,530 Launched: Spring 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The new Mini Cooper JCW lives up to its potential, we just wish it was a little more fun.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

“The Mini Cooper JCW looks good, has plenty of pep and a really cool interior – but it doesn’t feel like a big enough step from the standard Cooper S and it’s very uncomfortable.” Score: 6 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Car Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re looking for the hottest Mini, the new JCW nicely carries over from its predecessor. It’s quick, looks the part and is good fun, with its latest interior representing a real step up compared to the previous car. But if you come to it expecting the same thrills as the late Fiesta ST, be prepared to be slightly disappointed.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Evo Score: 6 / 10

“It’s a shame that the JCW is so combative, because there is fun to be had and genuinely playful handling to be enjoyed. In these moments the JCW is really exciting, but for a lot of the time, it wears you down. The best hot hatches are exploitable in all conditions, but the JCW falls out of its sweet spot and becomes a nuisance.”

Author: Yousuh Ashraf

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“We like the JCW’s pugnacious styling, it’s turn of speed and its interior. We’re not keen on its extremely stiff ride quality, and the somewhat edgy feeling the car has in corners.”

Author: Graham King

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 83%

Child protection: 82%

Vulnerable road users: 81%

Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Mini John Cooper Works has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Petrol models 43 mpg C CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 147 g/km C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 27 C

The Mini John Cooper Works is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s fuel economy is estimated to be 43 mpg on average, which is poor when compared to the average hatchback of this size but still quite competitive for a petrol-powered hot hatch. Insurance estimates from Thatcham Research also suggest that the JCW will be cheaper to insure than many other hot hatch competitors too.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mini John Cooper Works to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Mini John Cooper Works, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Mini John Cooper Works

Overall rating D 37% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles Battery warranty duration 0 years Battery warranty mileage 0 miles

Mini’s new car warranty is slightly better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the JCW.

The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage.

Warranty on a used Mini John Cooper Works

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Mini John Cooper Works from an official Mini dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.

If you are buying a used Mini John Cooper Works from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Mini John Cooper Works from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mini John Cooper Works

As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mini John Cooper Works. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mini dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Mini John Cooper Works, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi RS 3 | Toyota GR Yaris | Mercedes-AMG A 35 | Mercedes-AMG A 45 | Volkswagen Polo GTI

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Mini range at The Car Expert

Buy a Mini JCW

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Mini JCW, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Mini JCW

If you’re looking to lease a new Mini JCW, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)