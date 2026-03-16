Find an Expert Rating: 
More Mini information
Book a Mini test drive
Have a Mini to sell?
Expert Rating

Mini John Cooper Works

(2025 - present)

Mini John Cooper Works | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

66
%
B

Used car score:

64
%
C

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

60
%
D

Safety Rating:

86
%
A

Eco Rating:

63
%
C

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

54
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

66
%
B

Used car score:

64
%
C

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

60
%
D

Safety Rating:

86
%
A

Eco Rating:

63
%
C

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

54
%
D

Summary

The Mini John Cooper Works, or JCW, is a hot hatch that sits at the top of the highly-regarded Mini Cooper hatchback range. First arriving on UK roads in early 2025, this latest John Cooper Works range also includes electric models, which we cover separately.

One of the last pure petrol-powered hot hatches available in the UK – a dying breed that also still includes the Toyota GR Yaris and Volkswagen Polo GTI – the British motoring media are thankful the petrol JCW has been re-booted for this latest generation of Minis, praising the car for its swift acceleration and its polished interior fit and finish. Nevertheless, reviewers cite several complaints.

“It’s a shame that the JCW is so combative”, says Evo’s Yousuh Ashraf, explaining that the car “wears you down” and “becomes a nuisance” a lot of the time due to its “unyielding” ride. Parker’s Graham King also criticises the car’s “extremely stiff ride quality”, while Carwow’s Tom Wiltshire concludes that “doesn’t feel like a big enough step from the standard Cooper S and it’s very uncomfortable.”

“If you’re after a fast, top-spec Mini Cooper with all the toys and plenty of performance, this is a great car”, explains Jordan Katsianis of Auto Express. “If you’re looking for a brilliant hot hatchback, you might have to look elsewhere.”

As of March 2026, the Mini JCW holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 66%. Beyond the car’s rather average set of review scores, this overall rating is bolstered by the car’s full five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials.

Mini JCW highlights

  • Strong performance
  • Competitive pricing
  • High quality interior

Mini JCW lowlights

  • Hard suspension hinders driving comfort
  • No manual gearbox option
  • Cheaper Minis are just as fun

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: petrol
Price: From £33,530

Launched: Spring 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mini John Cooper Works front view | Expert Rating
Mini John Cooper Works rear view | Expert Rating
Mini John Cooper Works interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The new Mini Cooper JCW lives up to its potential, we just wish it was a little more fun.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Jordan Katsianis

“The Mini Cooper JCW looks good, has plenty of pep and a really cool interior – but it doesn’t feel like a big enough step from the standard Cooper S and it’s very uncomfortable.”

Score: 6 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

More reviews

Car

Evo

Parkers

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 83%
Child protection: 82%
Vulnerable road users: 81%
Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Mini John Cooper Works has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Petrol models43 mpgC
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models147 g/kmC
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models27C

The Mini John Cooper Works is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s fuel economy is estimated to be 43 mpg on average, which is poor when compared to the average hatchback of this size but still quite competitive for a petrol-powered hot hatch. Insurance estimates from Thatcham Research also suggest that the JCW will be cheaper to insure than many other hot hatch competitors too.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mini John Cooper Works to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Mini John Cooper Works, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Mini John Cooper Works

Overall ratingD37%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileageUnlimited miles
Battery warranty duration0 years
Battery warranty mileage0 miles

Mini’s new car warranty is slightly better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the JCW.

The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage.

Warranty on a used Mini John Cooper Works

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Mini John Cooper Works from an official Mini dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Mini John Cooper Works from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Mini John Cooper Works from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mini John Cooper Works

As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mini John Cooper Works. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mini dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Mini John Cooper Works, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi RS 3 | Toyota GR Yaris | Mercedes-AMG A 35 | Mercedes-AMG A 45 | Volkswagen Polo GTI

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Mini range at The Car Expert

Five of the safest new small cars on sale in 2025

Five of the safest new small cars on sale in 2025

Mini John Cooper Works Electric

Mini John Cooper Works Electric

Mini JCW GP (2019 to 2020)

Mini JCW GP (2019 to 2020)

Mini hatch John Cooper Works (2015 to 2024)

Mini hatch John Cooper Works (2015 to 2024)

Mini hatch (2014 to 2024)

Mini hatch (2014 to 2024)

Mini Clubman (2015 to 2024)

Mini Clubman (2015 to 2024)

Mini Countryman (2017 to 2024)

Mini Countryman (2017 to 2024)

Mini Convertible (2016 to 2024)

Mini Convertible (2016 to 2024)

Mini Electric (2020 to 2023)

Mini Electric (2020 to 2023)

Mini Cooper Convertible

Mini Cooper Convertible

Mini Countryman Electric

Mini Countryman Electric

Mini Countryman

Mini Countryman

Buy a Mini JCW

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Mini JCW, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Mini JCW

If you’re looking to lease a new Mini JCW, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Mini JCW

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Just Vehicle Solutions logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Just Vehicle Solutions.
Find out more

Flexible Vehicle Contracts logo 600x300px

Car subscriptions from Flexible Vehicle Contracts.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get 5,000+ dealers bidding on your car with Motorway. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 5,500+ dealers bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Mini JCW is a petrol hot hatch with a good turn of speed and a high-quality interior, but its stiff ride quality makes it hard to recommend.Mini John Cooper Works

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved