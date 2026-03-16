Summary
The Mini John Cooper Works, or JCW, is a hot hatch that sits at the top of the highly-regarded Mini Cooper hatchback range. First arriving on UK roads in early 2025, this latest John Cooper Works range also includes electric models, which we cover separately.
One of the last pure petrol-powered hot hatches available in the UK – a dying breed that also still includes the Toyota GR Yaris and Volkswagen Polo GTI – the British motoring media are thankful the petrol JCW has been re-booted for this latest generation of Minis, praising the car for its swift acceleration and its polished interior fit and finish. Nevertheless, reviewers cite several complaints.
“It’s a shame that the JCW is so combative”, says Evo’s Yousuh Ashraf, explaining that the car “wears you down” and “becomes a nuisance” a lot of the time due to its “unyielding” ride. Parker’s Graham King also criticises the car’s “extremely stiff ride quality”, while Carwow’s Tom Wiltshire concludes that “doesn’t feel like a big enough step from the standard Cooper S and it’s very uncomfortable.”
“If you’re after a fast, top-spec Mini Cooper with all the toys and plenty of performance, this is a great car”, explains Jordan Katsianis of Auto Express. “If you’re looking for a brilliant hot hatchback, you might have to look elsewhere.”
As of March 2026, the Mini JCW holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 66%. Beyond the car’s rather average set of review scores, this overall rating is bolstered by the car’s full five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials.
- Mini John Cooper Works Electric (2025 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More Mini Expert Ratings, new car reviews, news and features
Mini JCW highlights
- Strong performance
- Competitive pricing
- High quality interior
Mini JCW lowlights
- Hard suspension hinders driving comfort
- No manual gearbox option
- Cheaper Minis are just as fun
Key specifications
Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: petrol
Price: From £33,530
Launched: Spring 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Featured reviews
“The new Mini Cooper JCW lives up to its potential, we just wish it was a little more fun.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10Read full review
“The Mini Cooper JCW looks good, has plenty of pep and a really cool interior – but it doesn’t feel like a big enough step from the standard Cooper S and it’s very uncomfortable.”
Score: 6 / 10Read full review
More reviews
Car
Score: 8 / 10
“If you’re looking for the hottest Mini, the new JCW nicely carries over from its predecessor. It’s quick, looks the part and is good fun, with its latest interior representing a real step up compared to the previous car. But if you come to it expecting the same thrills as the late Fiesta ST, be prepared to be slightly disappointed.”
Author: Ted Welford
Read review
Evo
Score: 6 / 10
“It’s a shame that the JCW is so combative, because there is fun to be had and genuinely playful handling to be enjoyed. In these moments the JCW is really exciting, but for a lot of the time, it wears you down. The best hot hatches are exploitable in all conditions, but the JCW falls out of its sweet spot and becomes a nuisance.”
Author: Yousuh Ashraf
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.8 / 10
“We like the JCW’s pugnacious styling, it’s turn of speed and its interior. We’re not keen on its extremely stiff ride quality, and the somewhat edgy feeling the car has in corners.”
Author: Graham King
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 83%
Child protection: 82%
Vulnerable road users: 81%
Safety assist: 77%
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of March 2026, the Mini John Cooper Works has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Fuel consumption
|Average
|Score
|Petrol models
|43 mpg
|C
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|147 g/km
|C
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|27
|C
The Mini John Cooper Works is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
The car’s fuel economy is estimated to be 43 mpg on average, which is poor when compared to the average hatchback of this size but still quite competitive for a petrol-powered hot hatch. Insurance estimates from Thatcham Research also suggest that the JCW will be cheaper to insure than many other hot hatch competitors too.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mini John Cooper Works to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Mini John Cooper Works, we’ll publish the results here.
Warranty rating
New car warranty information for the Mini John Cooper Works
|Overall rating
|D
|37%
|New car warranty duration
|3 years
|New car warranty mileage
|Unlimited miles
|Battery warranty duration
|0 years
|Battery warranty mileage
|0 miles
Mini’s new car warranty is slightly better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the JCW.
The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage.
Warranty on a used Mini John Cooper Works
- If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Mini John Cooper Works from an official Mini dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
- If you are buying a used Mini John Cooper Works from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
- If you are buying a used Mini John Cooper Works from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.
If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mini John Cooper Works
As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mini John Cooper Works. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mini dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at a new or used Mini John Cooper Works, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi RS 3 | Toyota GR Yaris | Mercedes-AMG A 35 | Mercedes-AMG A 45 | Volkswagen Polo GTI
- Mini John Cooper Works Electric (2025 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More Mini ratings, reviews, news and features
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Mini range at The Car Expert
Buy a Mini JCW
If you’re looking to buy a new or used Mini JCW, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more
Lease a Mini JCW
If you’re looking to lease a new Mini JCW, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more
Subscribe to a Mini JCW
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
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Car subscriptions from Just Vehicle Solutions.
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Car subscriptions from Flexible Vehicle Contracts.
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