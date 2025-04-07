Make and model: GWM Ora 03 GT

Description: Small five-door hatchback

Price range: from £24,995

GWM says: “The all-electric GWM Ora 03 is at home on the urban streets as it is on winding rural roads.”

We say: As an urban runabout, the electric GWM 03 is spacious for a supermini, has an excellent safety rating and comes with an impressive equipment list.

Introduction

The Chinese brand, GWM, returned to the UK market in 2023 with the Ora Funky Cat. Before 2016, GWM had been selling the Steed pickup truck in the UK but stopped selling it due to issues meeting the new Euro 6 emissions standards.

A year after the brand’s relaunch with its electric model, the small hatchback was renamed the Ora 03, in preparation for the arrival of a larger range of models.

The GWM Ora 03 has earned a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 72%. Our Expert Rating Index scores cars based on media reviews, safety, eco, reliability and running costs. The Ora 03 has a poor media rating of 51%, a very good safety rating of 90%, eco rating of 100% (thanks to producing zero tailpipe emissions) and a very good running cost rating at 81%. Since the model is still quite new, we don’t yet have robust reliability data.

What is the GWM Ora 03 GT?

Formerly known as the Funky Cat, the GWM Ora 03 is a small electric hatchback. For 2025 the range has been extended with a new top-level GT model added. Pricing on lower-levels models has also been reduced – we’ll look at the new trim structure and pricing later on.

There’s an increasing number of small electric cars coming to the UK with a number from competing Chinese manufacturers. Similar cars in this segment include the BYD Dolphin, Citroën ë-C3 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric. Other models to consider are the Volkswagen ID.3, Peugeot e-208 and the Cupra Born.

First impressions

The Ora 03 feels like it takes a lot of inspiration from the Mini Cooper. Its buggish headlights and interior switches strike clear similarities with the Mini.

The new GT version adds a hot hatch flair to the standard specification with carbon fibre-style exterior trim, new front and rear bumpers, extended wheel arches and a rear spoiler.

It’s easy to see why the model was originally named the Funky Cat in the UK, funky seems like an apt description.

We like: Fun exterior styling, especially on new GT model

We don’t like: Aside from switches, interior lacks personality

What do you get for your money?

The Ora 03 range has been overhauled to drop pricing from between £32K to £35K down to £25K to £33K. There are three trim options to choose from: Pure, Pro and GT.

In the interest of keeping the range simple, there are no optional extras, which means even in its entry-level specification, the Ora 03 is well-equipped. Drivers get a choice of four colours: Aurora Green, Starry Black, Moonlight White and Mars Red.

In its base form, the Ora 03 has a 48kWh battery to offer up to 192 miles of range. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included along with wireless charging, electrically adjustable front seats, a 360-degree surround camera and rear parking sensors.

At £29K, Pro specification gets a larger 63kWh battery to extend driving range up to about 260 miles. Additions for this trim include leatherette seats, heated front seats and front parking sensors.

Aside from the obvious styling changes, GT benefits from heated and ventilated massage front seats, and an opening sunroof with a blind.

The vehicle comes with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and an eight-year / 100,000-mile battery warranty.

We like: Impressive amount of equipment for the price

We don’t like: Limited interior colour scheme options

What’s the GWM Ora 03 GT like inside?

For a small car, the Ora 03’s cabin feels spacious, thanks to the space in front of the centre console. The wireless charging pad is positioned right next to the armrest, minimising distractions as it’s not in your eyeline when you’re driving. Since wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard these will likely be the best media systems to use on a regular basis.

The ten-inch central media display is integrated into the same screen panel as the driver’s display which is the same size. Both screens have crisp graphics and bright displays.

On the move, the driver’s display turns into a video game-like scene where the car detects and shows other cars on the road. This is particularly useful for dual carriageway or motorway driving, when a vehicle is in your blind spot, the screen shows the position of the other car and highlights an orange area in its direction.

The media screen itself can be frustrating to operate. Most of the icons and text are quite small and the system lags, so it’s not always easy to tell if you’ve pressed hard enough or accurately enough to elicit the response you’re looking for. For the most part, using a smartphone mirroring system improves the user experience.

The four switches below the air vents are climate control shortcuts. The majority of the climate control system is operated using the touchscreen display. When connected to Android Auto, for example, the system’s native shortcut menu along the right-hand side of the screen disappears.

To access the climate controls, you either have to exit the platform or flick one of the climate control switches to bring up the menu. Since everything from heated seats to fan position and speed are located in this menu, it can be more difficult than necessary to change the settings.

Passengers in the back will have more than enough legroom, and headroom for most will also be okay. The roof has quite a square shape so outer rear passengers don’t lose any space to a sloping roof line. The same can’t be said for the boot, though. Its strong point is depth rather than maximum carrying capacity. The weekly shop will sit low down on the dropped boot floor, but bulkier items will likely need the rear seats folded down.

We like: Spacious feeling cabin space and loads of rear legroom

We don’t like: Fiddly media screen interaction and small display icons and text

What’s under the bonnet?

Two battery options are available across the GWM 03 range. Entry-level Pure trim gets the smaller 48kWh battery with a maximum official range up to 193 miles. The Pro and GT specifications come with a 63kWh battery, which ups range to 260 miles. Performance figures across the two batteries are almost identical with the same amount of power and a top speed of 99mph. The larger battery is said to be a tenth of a second quicker to 62mph at 8.2 seconds rather than 8.3 seconds.

Charging times and speeds are the main differences between each battery. The 48kWh battery will take around five and a half hours to charge from 15% to 80% at 7kW, if you’re charging from a home wallbox. At an 11kW charger, charge time drops to just over three hours. Its maximum charging speed is 64kW which would charge from 15% to 80% in under 45 minutes.

The larger 63kWh battery takes slightly longer to charge. Home charging will take just over seven hours to achieve 80% from 15% and 11kW charging takes closer to three and a half hours. This battery can accept faster charging up to 100kW, which will take its charge from 15% to 80% in under 50 minutes.

What’s the GWM Ora 03 GT like to drive?

As a small electric car, the GWM Ora 03 is likely to spend most of its life doing short journeys in urban environments. It’s well suited to these types of areas thanks to its light steering feel and easy manoeuvrability. All-round visibility is very good and blind spot monitors are also included. Since the rear window is so small it doesn’t come with a wiper, in wet and muddy conditions it might be worth keeping a rag in the car to wipe it down when it gets a bit grubby.

On motorways, tyre noise is initially the overriding sound until the car gets up to speed, then wind noise is just as loud. Over long distances this could get quite wearing. Since it uses an electric motor, the GWM Ora 03 feels comfortably powerful enough for everyday journeys.

At slow speeds, its cameras kick in and give a good view around the vehicle. When you’re parking the camera even shows an estimated distance away from an object behind to help you judge how far to go back. These extra tech features give you confidence to attack tight parallel parking spaces and the like.

We like: Cameras and visibility make it easy to park

We don’t like: Noisy experience at motorway speeds

Verdict

With a lower entry point to the GWM Ora 03 range, the model is a more affordable option for drivers looking for a city runaround. Rear passenger space is very good for a car of this size and the distinctive design helps its curb appeal. If long journeys are a regular feature in your diary, then something like the MG 4 might be better suited.

Since all trim levels are well-equipped, most buyers will be satisfied with the mid-range Pro trim, which comes with a larger battery. For an added bit of sporty styling flair, the GT model will make sure you stand out in a carpark.

Key specifications

Model tested: GWM Ora 03 GT

Price as tested: £32,995

Engine: 63kWh battery

Range: 260 miles Power: 168 bhp

Torque: 250 Nm

Top speed: 99 mph

0-62 mph: 8.2 seconds CO2 emissions: 0 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: Five stars

TCE Expert Rating: A (72%)

