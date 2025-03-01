BMW 1 Series test drive

Make and model: BMW 1 Series

Description: Five-door hatchback

Price range: from £31,645

BMW says: “With a new and dynamic design presence, a completely revised drive portfolio and extensively improved chassis technology, the new BMW 1 Series has sharpened its profile as the sportiest vehicle in the competitive environment.”

We say: As a mainstay of the BMW lineup, the 1 Series is a great example of a fun-to-drive hatchback that offers plenty of practicality to be used as an everyday car.

Introduction

This is the latest version of the BMW 1 Series, a facelift introduced in 2024 as an update to the third-generation model introduced back in 2019.

Since the first generation of the BMW 1 Series originally appeared in 2004, more than 560,000 examples have hit the road in the UK. The model features in our best medium cars list according to our Expert Rating Index.

Media reviews of the third generation, along with reviews of the newest update, have earned the 1 Series a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 69%. As a used car, it also gets a rating of B with a slightly lower score of 68%.

What is the BMW 1 Series?

The 1 Series remains the entry point to BMW’s vast range of different vehicles. While many of the manufacturer’s models are turning electric, the 1 Series doesn’t yet come with an all-electric powertrain. Instead, this generation gets mild hybrid technology on the entry-level engine option.

Other similar cars in this category include the Audi A3, Volkswagen Golf and Mercedes-Benz A-Class. Alongside German competitors, the BMW 1 Series could be pitted against the Ford Focus, SEAT Leon or the Hyundai i30.

First impressions

The facelifted model introduced in 2024 has a redesigned grille and more angular headlights. You can specify a number of different paint options, including matte finishes, and is also available with a contrasting black roof.

Inside, the separate driver’s display and infotainment screen from the previous generation have been combined together into a sweeping display that’s angled towards the driver. This screen-focused cabin helps the 1 Series more like its larger, more expensive siblings. BMW also does away with the gearstick in favour of a flush gear selector, while most buttons on the dashboard have also disappeared in favour of functions integrated into the screen, which loses BMW’s traditional Drive rotary dial control.

We like: Sporty styling and modern headlight designs

We don’t like: No buttons or rotary dial to control the screen

What do you get for your money?

BMW has pared back the 1 Series range with two engine options, the 170hp 120 in front-wheel drive and the 300hp M135 in all-wheel drive. The M135 version comes with its own trim level while the 120i can be had in Sport or M Sport trims. The range kicks off at £31K for the Sport version with heated front seats, a reversing camera and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Opt for M Sport and as well as sporty styling and sports seats in Alcantara and vegan leather, 18-inch alloy wheels are added. The M135 turns up the sporty look, adds quad exhausts and an all-important extra dose of power. The M Sport comes in at £33K while the M135 starts from £43K.

If there’s something missing from the standard equipment, the Technology pack can be specified for £1.5K to add features like adaptive LED headlights, high beam assist and a rear-view mirror with auto dimming. For £3K the Technology Plus pack includes a head-up display and parking assistance with a 360 degree view.

As standard, the 1 Series range comes with a three-year unlimited mileage warranty.

We like: Simplified range

We don’t like: Head-up display only available as part of pack

What’s the BMW 1 Series like inside?

In the front, there’s plenty of storage space and room to get comfy. It feels like space in the front has been prioritised since this is the area that’s going to get the most use. As standard there’s two USB-C ports in the front or wireless charging is an optional extra. The 11-inch screen in the centre is crisp and simple to use or it can be hooked up to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Unfortunately, the 1 Series loses BMW’s useful rotary dial control for the infotainment screen making it a touchscreen-only unit.

BMW has done away with physical climate control buttons and integrated the controls into the touchscreen. This means adjusting temperature and fan speed require glancing back at the screen to check it has interpreted your prods correctly.

In the back, there’s a good amount of legroom for outer passengers. Those taller than six feet are likely to find headroom a little restrictive, especially as a middle passenger as the seat base is slightly raised. Usefully though, the seats all fold down individually which makes it easy to balance rear passenger space with loading long items. Since the 120 is a mild hybrid, the battery steals some boot space, so the M135 is able to offer the biggest boot of the range.

We like: Flexible loading options with individual folding seats

We don’t like: No physical climate buttons

What’s under the bonnet?

The 120 has a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild hybrid technology, which basically means a small electric motor to assist the petrol engine but that can’t drive the car on its own. Competitors like the Volkswagen Golf and Mercedes-Benz A-Class come with plug-in powertrains to offer an electric-only range. The 120 has an output of 170hp, which can propel the car from 0 to 62 in just under eight seconds.

The M135 moves into the hot hatch category with a more powerful 2.0-litre engine. Power is nearly doubled to 300hp, and the 0 to 62mph sprint can be achieved in about five seconds. Fuel economy suffers slightly with the more powerful engine, dropping from around 50mpg to the low 40s, depending on how it’s driven.

What’s the BMW 1 Series like to drive?

BMW has done away with a manual gearbox option, so all versions come with a seven-speed automatic transmission. It handles the correct gear for the situation with ease and only leaves purists missing a manual gearbox. The 120 feels reasonably sporty and provides a smooth ride on country roads and at motorway speeds.

Those looking for a more engaging driving experience will prefer the M135. Its firm suspension does a great job of helping the car grip to the road and minimises lean around tight corners. On straight stretches of flat road, it settles down, but the 120 provides the most comfortable ride for longer distances. The M135 delivers on the hot hatch promise with a fun experience that’s noticeably more powerful than the 120.

We like: Fun driving experience in the M135

We don’t like: M135 is a little firm over long distances

Verdict

The BMW 1 Series has stayed true to its strengths and come back as a sportier looking version of the brand’s much loved hatchback. For most drivers, the 120 M Sport will be the best pick, matching a sporty aesthetic with an economical engine and comfortable ride. Keener drivers will be eyeing the M135. While hot hatches are rarely a practical choice, the M135’s larger boot is a good bargaining chip.

The 1 Series range is closely matched in price to the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class. A strength of the BMW range is its vast customisation options so you can find the exact specification to suit your needs. This also means the price can jump up with a few add-ons so make sure to prioritise the equipment you’re likely to use frequently.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 1 Series, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A3 | Citroën C4 | Cupra Leon | DS 4 | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Peugeot 308 | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

Key specifications

Model tested: BMW 1 Series 120 M Sport

Price as tested: £42,335

Engine: 1.5-litre petrol mild hybrid

Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 170 hp

Torque: 280 Nm

Top speed: 140 mph

0-62 mph: 7.8 seconds CO 2 emissions: 126 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: Five stars

TCE Expert Rating: B (69%)

