Citroën C4 X

(2023 - present)

Summary

The Citroën C4 X is an electric four-door saloon that sits somewhere between a conventional car and a crossover/SUV vehicle. This is the petrol-electric hybrid version, and there is an all-electric version called the ë-C4 X that we cover here.

Based on the Citroën C4 family hatchback, Parker’s Seth Walton describes the saloon as a “C4 with a bigger boot.” The C4 X has the same praised characteristics as the C4 hatchback, including good driving comfort, a long equipment list, decent cabin space, and reasonable pricing, but with a longer sloping roofline that gives the car more boot space.

The Car team adds that there is “little to the cabin that evokes decadence”, but driving comfort makes up for the car’s interior which has been described as rather “cheap” and “bland” in places.

As of March 2025, the Citroën C4 currently holds an Expert Rating of C with a score of 62%. It scores top marks for its low running costs, but its safety rating is only average.

C4 X highlights

  • Comfortable driving experience
  • Roomy interior with large boot
  • Good value-for-money

C4 X lowlights

  • Some cheap interior quality when compared to rivals
  • Not very exciting to drive
  • Smaller boot opening the C4 hatchback

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door liftback
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £24,735 on-road

Launched: Winter 2022/23
Last updated: Spring 2025
Replacement due: TBA

Citroen C4 X side view | Expert Rating
Citroen C4 X rear view | Expert Rating
Citroen C4 X interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carwow

+

Heycar

+

Parkers

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 4 stars
Date tested: May 2021
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 80%
Child protection: 83%
Vulnerable road users: 57%
Safety assist: 63%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2025, the Citroën C4 X has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models120 g/kmA106 – 132 g/kmA – A
Diesel models127 g/kmA126 – 128 g/kmA – A
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models30CA – A
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£174A
Year 2£486A
Year 3£774A
Year 4£1,021A
Year 5£1,404B
Overall£3,859A

The Citroën C4 X is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While we don’t currently have data to present regarding the car’s fuel consumption, the liftback’s servicing and maintenance costs over the course of the first five years of ownership are very good. The car’s insurance premiums sit in a middling bracket when compared to the market at large.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën C4 X to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C4 X, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Citroën C4 X

Date: May 2023
Recall number: R/2023/141
Model types: All
Build dates: 07/2022 to 11/2022
Number of vehicles affected: 6,867
Defect: On affected vehicles the AC compressor stator wiring could develop a fault leading to current loss inside the AC compressor that could result in a vehicle powertrain shutdown when driving.
Remedy: Reprogram the Powertrain Diagnosis ECU with updated software.

As of January 2025, there have been one DVSA vehicle safety recall on the Citroën C4 X to address a potential wiring fault that could shut down the engine.

Not all vehicles are affected by recalls. You can check to see if your car is included in any of the above recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Citroën dealer.

If your car is affected by a recall, the vehicle must be repaired and you should not be charged for any work required. If you are buying a used Citroën, you should insist that any outstanding recall work is completed before you take delivery of the vehicle.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Citroën C4 X, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 SeriesCitroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault MeganeSEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki SwaceToyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Comfortable and reasonably priced, the Citroën C4 X has a larger boot than its C4 sibling, but reviewers criticize the car's cheap interior quality.Citroën C4 X
