Summary

The Citroën C4 X is an electric four-door saloon that sits somewhere between a conventional car and a crossover/SUV vehicle. This is the petrol-electric hybrid version, and there is an all-electric version called the ë-C4 X that we cover here.

Based on the Citroën C4 family hatchback, Parker’s Seth Walton describes the saloon as a “C4 with a bigger boot.” The C4 X has the same praised characteristics as the C4 hatchback, including good driving comfort, a long equipment list, decent cabin space, and reasonable pricing, but with a longer sloping roofline that gives the car more boot space.

The Car team adds that there is “little to the cabin that evokes decadence”, but driving comfort makes up for the car’s interior which has been described as rather “cheap” and “bland” in places.

As of March 2025, the Citroën C4 currently holds an Expert Rating of C with a score of 62%. It scores top marks for its low running costs, but its safety rating is only average.

C4 X highlights Comfortable driving experience

Roomy interior with large boot

Good value-for-money C4 X lowlights Some cheap interior quality when compared to rivals

Not very exciting to drive

Smaller boot opening the C4 hatchback

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door liftback

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £24,735 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: Spring 2025

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Citroen C4 X is an impressively comfortable family car, although a rather forgettable driving experience counts against it.”

Author: Paul Adam

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Citroen C4 X is probably the weirdest family car on sale today. A contradictory cross between a family hatchback, a saloon and an SUV, it operates in a niche of… one, basically. It shares the good characteristics of its non-X namesake – namely superb comfort, lots of equipment, decent cabin space, very reasonable pricing, and a choice of petrol or fully electric drivetrains.”

Author: Mark Nichol

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview (includes ë-C4 X)

Score: 6 / 10

“With UK buyers still favouring hatches over saloons, the facelifted Citroën ë-C4 X/C4 X remains a left-field fleet choice. Considering interest from private hire fleets, this doesn’t appear to be a worry for the brand! The saloon version of the C4/ë-C4 remains a likeable, reasonably spacious, high-value package.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Citroën C4 X is a decent car, and unlikely to leave anyone in the market for a comfortable family runaround feeling cold. There’s little to the cabin that evokes decadence, but the cushiness of the ride does, strangely, help to make the C4 X feel more premium than it is.”

Author: Seth Walton

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Citroen C4 X has efficient engines and a low price, but practicality is hampered by the lack of a hatchback.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Citroën C4 X is an intriguing alternative to the C4 hatch.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review Parkers + Score: 7.6 / 10

“The C4 with a bigger boot.”

Author: Seth Walton

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: May 2021

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 80%

Child protection: 83%

Vulnerable road users: 57%

Safety assist: 63%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2025, the Citroën C4 X has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 120 g/km A 106 – 132 g/km A – A Diesel models 127 g/km A 126 – 128 g/km A – A Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 30 C – A – A Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £174 A Year 2 £486 A Year 3 £774 A Year 4 £1,021 A Year 5 £1,404 B Overall £3,859 A

The Citroën C4 X is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While we don’t currently have data to present regarding the car’s fuel consumption, the liftback’s servicing and maintenance costs over the course of the first five years of ownership are very good. The car’s insurance premiums sit in a middling bracket when compared to the market at large.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën C4 X to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C4 X, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Citroën C4 X

May 2023 Date: May 2023

Recall number: R/2023/141

Model types: All

Build dates: 07/2022 to 11/2022

Number of vehicles affected: 6,867

Defect: On affected vehicles the AC compressor stator wiring could develop a fault leading to current loss inside the AC compressor that could result in a vehicle powertrain shutdown when driving.

Remedy: Reprogram the Powertrain Diagnosis ECU with updated software.

As of January 2025, there have been one DVSA vehicle safety recall on the Citroën C4 X to address a potential wiring fault that could shut down the engine.

Not all vehicles are affected by recalls. You can check to see if your car is included in any of the above recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Citroën dealer.

If your car is affected by a recall, the vehicle must be repaired and you should not be charged for any work required. If you are buying a used Citroën, you should insist that any outstanding recall work is completed before you take delivery of the vehicle.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Citroën C4 X, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki Swace | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra

Buy a Citroën C4 X

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Citroën C4 X, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Citroën C4 X

If you’re looking to lease a new Citroën C4 X, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Citroën C4 X

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)