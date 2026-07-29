Summary

The Denza BAO 5 is a new leftfield Chinese alterative to established rugged SUVs such as the Land Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler and Toyota Land Cruiser, offering serious performance, a long standard equipment list and undercutting many rivals on price.

The BAO 5 is powered by Denza’s ‘Dual Mode Off-road’ plug-in hybrid system, which pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors and a 32kWh Battery. Denza claims the BAO 5 can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds, while offering up to 56 miles of electric-only driving and a combined driving range of 519 miles.

We currently don’t have any UK-based reviews to display on this page. Once those reviews are published, and we have safety and running cost data to display, we will give the BAO 5 an Expert Rating score.

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: plug-in hybrid

Price: from £69,500 Launched: Summer 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

Examples of the Denza BAO 5 are yet to arrive in the UK at the time of writing, and there are no UK-based reviews to display here just yet. The supermini has just become available to order, so the British motoring media are sure to get their hands on the BAO 5 in the coming weeks. Check back soon!

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2026, the Denza BAO 5 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2026, the Denza BAO 5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ID. Polo is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Denza BAO 5. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Denza BAO 5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ID. Polo, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Denza BAO 5

As of July 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the VDenza BAO 5. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Denza dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Denza BAO 5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Discovery | Land Rover Defender | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | SsangYong Rexton | Suzuki Across | Toyota Land Cruiser | Volkswagen Tayron

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Denza BAO 5 at The Car Expert

Buy a Volkswagen ID. Polo

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Denza BAO 5, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

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