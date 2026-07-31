Summary

The Volkswagen ID. Polo is a small electric hatchback, and the battery-powered sister model of the long-standing ICE-powered Polo hatchback. While the car is yet to arrive in showrooms, it is now available to order. There is also an uprated ID. Polo GTI version in the works, which we will cover separately.

Built on Volkswagen’s new front-wheel-drive electric platform, the ID. Polo slightly exceeds the dimensions of a typical supermini but offers interior space closer to that of a mid-sized family hatchback.

The cabin seats five people and provides up to 441 litres of boot space – more than both the current Golf and ID.3 in the size class above. Volkswagen has also equipped higher trims of the ID. Polo with technology more commonly found in larger and more expensive models.

While the standard range isn’t available until September, you can now order ID. Polo ‘Life Launch Edition’ and ‘Style Launch Edition’ variants.

We currently don’t have any UK-based reviews to display on this page. Once those reviews are published, and we have safety and running cost data to display, we will give the ID. Polo an Expert Rating score.

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: from £23,945 (launch editions start from £25,555) Launched: Summer 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

Examples of the Volkswagen ID. Polo are yet to arrive in the UK at the time of writing, and there are no UK-based reviews to display here just yet. The supermini has just become available to order, so the British motoring media are sure to get their hands on the ID. Polo in the coming weeks. Check back soon!

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2026, the Volkswagen ID. Polo has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2026, the Volkswagen ID. Polo has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ID. Polo is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Volkswagen ID. Polo. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen ID. Polo to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ID. Polo, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Volkswagen ID. Polo

Overall rating C 48% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Volkswagen’s new car warranty is fairly average. The duration is three years with a limit of 60,000 miles, which can be considered the industry standard, particularly for a small electric car from an established brand. In addition to the standard new car warranty, there is an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Volkswagen ID. Polo

As of July 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Volkswagen ID. Polo. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volkswagen dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Volkswagen ID. Polo, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Fiat 500e | GWM Ora 03 | Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault 5 E-Tech | Vauxhall Corsa Electric

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Volkswagen ID. Polo at The Car Expert

Buy a Volkswagen ID. Polo

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