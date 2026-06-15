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BYD Ti7

BYD Ti7 | Expert Rating

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New car score:

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Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Warranty Rating:

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This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Reliability Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Summary

The BYD Ti7 is a large seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV which is set to arrive in UK dealerships in Autumn 2026.

Described by Shane Wilkinson of Auto Express as BYD’s answer to the Land Rover Defender, a few members of the British automotive media have driven the SUV on foreign roads so far, praising the SUV for its off-road ability and refined road manners.

Steve Fowler of The Independent adds that the “big” and “bold” BYD also has “seriously impressive” interior trim quality and tech, as well as “loads of rear space, a big square boot” and “clever storage” cubbies, concluding that the Ti7 could be a “very tempting alternative to more expensive large SUVs” if BYD get the pricing right.

We are yet to give the BYD Ti7 an Expert Rating score – the SUV isn’t on sale at the time of writing. Once we have collected several UK-based reviews and running cost data for the model, we will update this page with a score. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Powertrain: Plug-in hybrid

Price: TBA
Launching: Autumn 2026

BYD Ti7 group view | Expert Rating
BYD Ti7 front view | Expert Rating
BYD Ti7 overhead view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“Efficient, refined and suspiciously familiar, the BYD Ti7 puts on a pretty convincing performance in its efforts to woo buyers away from the Land Rover Defender.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Shane Wilkinson

More reviews

Car

The Independent

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of June 2026, the BYD Ti7 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. We will update this page once testing has been undertaken.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2026, the BYD Ti7 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the B05 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BYD Ti7. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Leapmotor B05

As of June 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Ti7. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Leapmotor dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used BYD Ti7, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q7 | BMW X5 | BYD Seal U | Chery Tiggo 9 | Ineos Grenadier | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Land Rover DefenderLand Rover Discovery | Lexus RX | Mercedes-Benz G-Class | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Nissan X-Trail | Omoda 9 | Porsche CayenneSkoda Kodiaq | Toyota Land Cruiser | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BYD Ti7 at The Car Expert

Seven-seat BYD Ti7 set for UK arrival

Seven-seat BYD Ti7 set for UK arrival

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