Summary

The BYD Ti7 is a large seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV which is set to arrive in UK dealerships in Autumn 2026.

Described by Shane Wilkinson of Auto Express as BYD’s answer to the Land Rover Defender, a few members of the British automotive media have driven the SUV on foreign roads so far, praising the SUV for its off-road ability and refined road manners.

Steve Fowler of The Independent adds that the “big” and “bold” BYD also has “seriously impressive” interior trim quality and tech, as well as “loads of rear space, a big square boot” and “clever storage” cubbies, concluding that the Ti7 could be a “very tempting alternative to more expensive large SUVs” if BYD get the pricing right.

We are yet to give the BYD Ti7 an Expert Rating score – the SUV isn’t on sale at the time of writing. Once we have collected several UK-based reviews and running cost data for the model, we will update this page with a score. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Powertrain: Plug-in hybrid Price: TBA

Launching: Autumn 2026



Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “Efficient, refined and suspiciously familiar, the BYD Ti7 puts on a pretty convincing performance in its efforts to woo buyers away from the Land Rover Defender.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Car Model reviewed: Range overview

“Both the Hyundai and BYD models are considerably cheaper than the Defender which heavily inspired them both – from its once unique floating body-coloured C-pillar onwards – but realistically customers in the market for that Land Rover are unlikely to consider either the Hyundai or BYD.”

Author: Guy Bird

Read review The Independent Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BYD Ti7 is one of the most appealing cars BYD has lined up for the UK. It is big, bold and very clearly aimed at a part of the market where British buyers already understand the appeal of a tough-looking, spacious, premium-feeling family SUV.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of June 2026, the BYD Ti7 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. We will update this page once testing has been undertaken.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2026, the BYD Ti7 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the B05 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BYD Ti7. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Leapmotor B05

As of June 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Ti7. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Leapmotor dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used BYD Ti7, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q7 | BMW X5 | BYD Seal U | Chery Tiggo 9 | Ineos Grenadier | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Land Rover Defender | Land Rover Discovery | Lexus RX | Mercedes-Benz G-Class | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Nissan X-Trail | Omoda 9 | Porsche Cayenne | Skoda Kodiaq | Toyota Land Cruiser | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BYD Ti7 at The Car Expert

Buy a BYD Ti7

If you’re looking to buy a new or used BYD Ti7, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)