Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Rating

BMW 4 Series Convertible

80%
Summary

As the name suggests, the BMW 4 Series Convertible is the soft-top version of the 4 Series Coupé, rivalling the Audi A5 Cabriolet and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in the high-end convertible market.

The 4 Series Convertible has received a very positive reception since its UK arrival in Autumn 2021, reviewers particularly commending the soft-top for its comfortable and refined interior, which comes with plenty of on-board tech as standard.

Now in its second generation since evolving away from the 3 Series Convertibles of old, the 4 Series Convertible has swapped its predecessor’s folding hard-top roof for a fabric alternative, which Carbuyer says is quicker to take down, and leaves more space for passengers and luggage. That said, Carwow explains that limited rear passenger space and boot capacity still slightly hinders the soft-top’s day-to-day practicality.

Like almost all modern BMWs, most publications are not convinced by the 4 Series Convertible’s “toothy” grille design. Regardless of its controversial styling, however, the large majority of reviewers are more than won over by the convertible’s impressive performance – the BMW’s agile handling and range of petrol and diesel engines providing driving dynamics that Top Gear calls “fabulous” and The Telegraph “exhilarating”.

Auto Trader concludes, “The BMW 4 Series Convertible has all the charm and sophistication of its coupé brother with the added bonus of fun in the sun for four.”

As of January 2022, the BMW 4 Series Convertible holds an Expert Rating of 80%, a score that’s 2% behind its coupé sibling. However, it’s also 7% higher than its key rival, the A5 Cabriolet.

4 Series Convertible highlights

  • Refined interior trim
  • Sharp handling
  • Impressive performance
  • Smooth ride comfort

4 Series Convertible lowlights

  • Predictably controversial BMW styling
  • Convertible roof limits boot space
  • Rivals are more affordable
  • Optional extras are very pricey

Key specifications

Body style: Four-seat convertible
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £45,800 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

BMW 4 Series Convertible interior view | Expert Rating
BMW 4 Series Convertible front view | Expert Rating
BMW 4 Series Convertible rear view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2022, the BMW 4 Series Convertible has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The 4 Series Convertible does not share the same Euro NCAP rating as the regular 4 Series saloon due to the significant structural alterations required by not having a fixed roof.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the BMW 4 Series has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 4 Series Convertible has received

2022

  • What Car? Awards – Best Convertible

2021

This page last updated:

