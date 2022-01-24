Summary

As the name suggests, the BMW 4 Series Convertible is the soft-top version of the 4 Series Coupé, rivalling the Audi A5 Cabriolet and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in the high-end convertible market.

The 4 Series Convertible has received a very positive reception since its UK arrival in Autumn 2021, reviewers particularly commending the soft-top for its comfortable and refined interior, which comes with plenty of on-board tech as standard.

Now in its second generation since evolving away from the 3 Series Convertibles of old, the 4 Series Convertible has swapped its predecessor’s folding hard-top roof for a fabric alternative, which Carbuyer says is quicker to take down, and leaves more space for passengers and luggage. That said, Carwow explains that limited rear passenger space and boot capacity still slightly hinders the soft-top’s day-to-day practicality.

Like almost all modern BMWs, most publications are not convinced by the 4 Series Convertible’s “toothy” grille design. Regardless of its controversial styling, however, the large majority of reviewers are more than won over by the convertible’s impressive performance – the BMW’s agile handling and range of petrol and diesel engines providing driving dynamics that Top Gear calls “fabulous” and The Telegraph “exhilarating”.

Auto Trader concludes, “The BMW 4 Series Convertible has all the charm and sophistication of its coupé brother with the added bonus of fun in the sun for four.”

As of January 2022, the BMW 4 Series Convertible holds an Expert Rating of 80%, a score that’s 2% behind its coupé sibling. However, it’s also 7% higher than its key rival, the A5 Cabriolet.

4 Series Convertible highlights Refined interior trim

Sharp handling

Impressive performance

Smooth ride comfort 4 Series Convertible lowlights Predictably controversial BMW styling

Convertible roof limits boot space

Rivals are more affordable

Optional extras are very pricey

Key specifications

Body style: Four-seat convertible

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £45,800 on-road Launched: Autumn 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Trader + Model reviewed: 4 Series M440i

Score: 10 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series Convertible has all the charm and sophistication of its coupe brother with the added bonus of fun in the sun for four.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 4 Series M440i

Score: 8 / 10

“For those wanting a four-seat convertible right now, the 4 Series seems an obvious choice.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series Convertible is one of the best four-seater soft-tops around.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series Convertible packs impressive handling, a smooth ride, impressive engines and an open-top driving experience that’s perfect for sunny days. So it’s a pity it looks the way it does.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The BMW 4 Series Convertible features a striking appearance and fabric soft-top roof.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Most people after a swish convertible want something that looks sporty, but isn’t unnecessarily harsh riding. The BMW delivers on this. The interior is a great place to spend time. The weight of the controls points to everything being durable, while the placement is easy to understand too.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic M440i

Score: 8 / 10

“This is a very convincing all-rounder. It is, in many ways, the perfect four-seat convertible, mixing exhilarating driving dynamics with practicality, space, quality and impressive fuel economy. It is expensive to buy, though. And then there are those looks…”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The 4 Series Convertible is a class-leading drop-top. It hits every base: it’s refined top up or down, the engines are fabulous, it’s spacious and reasonably practical, well-finished and can be festooned with all the gadgets and assists you’d expect.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The BMW 4 Series Convertible is very accomplished indeed, with keen handling, an impressively comfortable ride (when adaptive suspension is fitted), and a classy interior.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2022, the BMW 4 Series Convertible has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The 4 Series Convertible does not share the same Euro NCAP rating as the regular 4 Series saloon due to the significant structural alterations required by not having a fixed roof.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the BMW 4 Series has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW 4 Series Convertible has received

2022 What Car? Awards – Best Convertible 2021 The Car Expert Awards – Best New Convertible

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW 4 Series Convertible, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A5 Cabriolet | Ford Mustang convertible | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet | Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

