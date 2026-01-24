Make and model: Kia EV5 GT-Line

Description: Electric family SUV

Price range: £42,645 (plus options)

Kia says: “Dynamic style, ideal size.”

We say: In an increasingly competitive family electric SUV marketplace, the Kia EV5 is a very good choice. With the added reassurance of Kia’s seven-year warranty, it becomes quite compelling.

Introduction

The Kia EV5 joins the brand’s growing all-electric line-up. It’s available in three trims, and prices range from £39K to £48K. Like most of Kia’s more recent EVs, the EV5 is only available with an 81kWh battery and a 215hhp motor.

Kia’s EV line-up is one of the most comprehensive in the UK. The EV5 was the fifth EV to join the family (and another two cars have been added since it was unveiled), which now spans from the EV2 supermini-crossover to the EV9 large SUV, plus the PV5 passenger van.

What is it?

Think of the EV5 as an electric Kia Sportage. It has five seats, is similar in size, and has a very similar interior to its petrol- and diesel-powered counterparts.

You could also think of the EV5 as a larger sibling to the smaller Kia EV3 (our Car of the Year for 2025). The two cars share most of their design themes both inside and out, and the mechanical bits underneath are also mostly shared.

Who is this car aimed at?

The mid-sized SUV category has become the default family car heartland in the UK, and pretty much every single car brand competes here. There are dozens of choices for customers, regardless of whether you’re looking for a car with petrol, diesel, hybrid or electric power.

The EV5 enters this highly competitive marketplace, hoping to win over both current Sportage owners who are now ready to make the jump to an EV, as well as drivers of other car brands who are increasingly attracted to the Kia family.

Who won’t like it?

While the EV5 claims a battery range of up to 329 miles on official tests, some of its rivals go even further. Likewise, it doesn’t charge as quickly as an EV6, which is due to a less sophisticated electrical architecture (400-volt vs 800-volt, if you really want to know).

There will also, inevitably, be people who are not on board with Kia’s bold design themes for its electric models. Obviously styling is a subjective matter, but the monolithic Kia certainly stands out in a car park full of softer, more rounded crossovers.

First impressions

Visually, the Kia EV5 slots right into the middle of the family SUV line-up. None of them could be described as conventionally good-looking cars, though to our eyes the EV5 hits a sweet spot, looking better resolved than the smaller EV3 and less gargantuan than the EV9.

Even in the base-model specification, the EV5 looks like it should be more expensive than many rivals, with no evidence of cheap plastics or tiddly wheels to show the world that you’re driving the entry-level model rather than the top-spec version.

The same applies when you step inside, where

We made a beeline for what Kia thinks will sell the most: a GT Line. The GT Line is the middle ground between the Air and range-topping GT-Line S models, offering electric driver’s lumbar support, wireless charging, a power tailgate and heated rear seats.

The EV5 offers more than enough performance for everyday driving, the electric motor is smooth, refined and quiet, and we liked the adjustable brake regen paddles tucked behind the steering wheel.

We like: Quiet, smooth and refined ride. More than powerful enough.

We don’t like: Not as quick off the line as some of its rivals.

What do you get for your money?

Buy the base Air, and you’ll get 18-inch alloys, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and blind-spot assist as standard. Stepping up to the GT-Line gets you the aforementioned tech for an extra £3,300.

The range-topper adds 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, a posh sound system, and a head-up display that projects key information onto the windscreen in front of the driver. £900 more gets you a heat pump.

We like: Decent equipment on the entry-level model.

We don’t like: Heat pump only available on top-spec model.

What’s the Kia EV5 like inside

Like the EV5’s exterior, its interior follows Kia’s current design language. If you’ve sat inside an EV3 or EV9, you’ll feel right at home. The material quality is good, but it’s all a fairly drab shade of dark grey.

There’s the usual modern-day mix of physical controls and digital screens, and there’s plenty of storage and room in the front and rear. The good news is that the touchscreen is one of the better systems around, responding quickly and generally sorted in a logical fashion. While any motoring journalist will tell you that old-school buttons are better, car manufacturers tend to disagree and so the function of the touchscreen is a crucial part of any new car.

There’s plenty of space in the rear seats, which also fold completely flat so you can squeeze in larger loads.

We like: Folding flat rear seats. Physical controls. Roomy cabin.

We don’t like: A splash of colour wouldn’t go astray

What’s the Kia EV5 like to drive?

We tested the EV5 on a wet, dreary winter’s morning here in the UK. Although there was a bit of wheelspin on some slipperier surfaces, it generally behaved entirely predictably at any speed. If you do need extra traction in your daily driving, a four-wheel driver version is on the way later in 2026.

Once at speed, the EV5 performs flawlessly. It handles bumps and ruts very well, and it doesn’t roll much around corners. There’s not a lot of fun to be had, but it’s comfortable and easy to drive at all times.

We like: Comfortable over ruts. Great mid-range acceleration.

We don’t like: Car would spin its wheels in slippery conditions, even under light throttle input.

Verdict

The Kia EV5 is another great addition to Kia’s already excellent electric line-up. It offers plenty of battery range and performance for most household needs, and it will comfortably take a family of five and their luggage. Likewise, it’s an excellent choice if you currently have a Kia Sportage SUV and are contemplating a move to an EV.

Additional reporting by Matt MacConnell

Key specifications

Model tested: Kia EV5 GT-Line FWD

Price as tested: £42,645

Powertrain: 81.4kWh battery

Gearbox: Single-speed automatic Power: 214 hp

Torque: 295 Nm

Top speed: 102 mph

0-62mph: 8.2 seconds Battery range: 313 miles

CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: Five stars (November 2025)

TCE Expert rating: A (as of January 2026)

