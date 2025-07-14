Summary

The Renault Symbioz is a mid-sized SUV positioned between the smaller Captur and slightly larger Austral in Renault’s line-up.

First arriving in UK showrooms in Summer 2024, the SUV range consists of a mild-hybrid and ‘E-Tech’ petrol-electric hybrid model.

The Symbioz has received generally average scores from the UK motoring media, Ellis Hyde of Auto Express concluding that the Renault is “everything you need a family car to be: comfortable, practical, efficient and well-equipped.”

That said, many reviewers assert that the Symbioz struggles to stand out in a very competitive medium SUV class, as well as Renault’s own crowded SUV model range.

“There are more stylish options on the market”, says Car’s Seth Walton. “Why go for the Symbioz when the bigger and more luxurious Austral exists just up ahead?”

As of July 2025, the Renault Symbioz holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. Beyond the car’s average to very good review scores, this score is bolstered by the car’s four-star Euro NCAP safety credentials and better-than-average running cost estimations. However, its new car warranty and media review scores are only middling.

Symbioz highlights Handsome exterior styling

Fuel efficient engine options

Big boot

Intuitive infotainment Symbioz lowlights Some hard plastic interior finishes

Limited rear legroom

Rather dull driving experience

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol mild-hybrid, petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £27,395 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Symbioz is a solid addition to Renault’s lineup with seamless technology integration, a smooth drive and functional passenger and boot configurations.” Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid Iconic Esprit Alpine Score: 7.4 / 10 Read full review

“The Renault Symbioz is practical and super-efficient, but unless you need the extra boot space you’d be better off with a Captur.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Symbioz is everything you need a family car to be: comfortable, practical, efficient and well-equipped.”

Author: Ellis Hyde

Read review Auto Trader Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Symbioz is a compact SUV focused on lots of interior and boot space.”

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Given Renault’s ‘entry point’ claims for the Symbioz, you’d expect it to offer good value for money – and it doesn’t disappoint.”

Author: Sean Keywood

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Symbioz is a decent car. It’s comfortable, efficient and incredibly easy to drive, while well-enough equipped so as not to feel cut-rate, despite the low price tag. There are more stylish options on the market, but for the purposes of hauling families around, I reckon the Symbioz is up there with the best. Only trouble is the rest of the Renault line-up… Why go for the Symbioz when the bigger and more luxurious Austral exists just up ahead?”

Author: Seth Walton

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Renault Symbioz is a welcome addition to the brand’s range as a family SUV offering great value for money.”

Author: Charlie Harvey, Ellis Hyde

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Symbioz justifies its existence with competitive pricing and excellent fuel economy from its hybrid powertrain, plus a smart cabin with up-to-date in-car tech.”

Author: Antony Ingram

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Strong value, excellent economy, a smart cabin and perfectly acceptable ride and handling make for a capable all-rounder, with just a hint of style.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“As far as family SUVs go, the Symbioz is a cracking effort. A car like this was never going to blow our socks off with nerve-tingling performance, nor knead our senses in decadent luxury. It’s a family car, built for family life – strong, sturdy, comfortable and efficient.”

Author: Seth Walton

Read review The Sunday Times Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Frankly, unless you’re a dedicated diehard of the French brand, or you’ve got a Renault dealership right at the bottom of your street for maximal convenience, we can’t think of a shiningly obvious reason to recommend the Symbioz, even though it’s patently a good little car.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A reasonable price, good equipment and a lovely interior may not be quite enough to secure sales in this ultra-competitive market.”

Author: Alex Robbins

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Symbioz is a perfectly fine family runabout, but lacks a little sparkle in an ever-crowded sector.”

Author: Peter Rawlins

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: September 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 73%

Child protection: 80%

Vulnerable road users: 76%

Safety assist: 69%

The Renault Symbioz was awarded a four-star safety rating by Euro NCAP in 2024, falling short of a full five-star assessment. While the SUV’s safety was commended in many areas, Euro NCAP testers note that driver chest protection was weak in the event of a collision.

While the Symbioz is available as a petrol mild-hybrid as standard, this rating only stands for models powered by the ‘E-Tech’ hybrid powertrain.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Renault Symbioz has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Hybrid models 60 mpg A CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 106 g/km A Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 22 A Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £231 B Year 2 £682 C Year 3 £1,075 C Year 4 £1,254 B Year 5 £1,633 B Overall £4,875 B

The Renault Symbioz is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The hybrid model is fuel efficient, returning 60mpg on average, and the car’s insurance premiums are in a lower bracket.

The car’s estimated servicing and maintenance costs might be more expensive than you would expect – predicted to total nearly £4,900 over the course of the first five years of ownership.

Our data suggests that the Nissan Qashqai would be a few hundred pounds cheaper to maintain over the same period.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Symbioz to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Symbioz, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Renault Symbioz

Overall rating C 56% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Audi’s new car warranty is pretty much the bare minimum offered in the UK, with a duration of three years and a limit of 60,000 miles. Other rivals in the price bracket do better (and in some cases, much better).

In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Symbioz ‘E-Tech’ hybrid has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components, which is why it gets a better score than the standard petrol and diesel models.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Renault Symbioz

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Renault Symbioz. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Renault dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Renault Symbioz, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Crosstrek | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Renault Symbioz at The Car Expert

