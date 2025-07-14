fbpx

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Renault Symbioz

(2024 - present)

Renault Symbioz | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

68
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

65
%
C

Safety Rating:

77
%
B

Eco Rating:

73
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

66
%
B

Warranty Rating:

56
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

68
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

65
%
C

Safety Rating:

77
%
B

Eco Rating:

73
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

66
%
B

Summary

The Renault Symbioz is a mid-sized SUV positioned between the smaller Captur and slightly larger Austral in Renault’s line-up.

First arriving in UK showrooms in Summer 2024, the SUV range consists of a mild-hybrid and ‘E-Tech’ petrol-electric hybrid model.

The Symbioz has received generally average scores from the UK motoring media, Ellis Hyde of Auto Express concluding that the Renault is “everything you need a family car to be: comfortable, practical, efficient and well-equipped.”

That said, many reviewers assert that the Symbioz struggles to stand out in a very competitive medium SUV class, as well as Renault’s own crowded SUV model range.

“There are more stylish options on the market”, says Car’s Seth Walton. “Why go for the Symbioz when the bigger and more luxurious Austral exists just up ahead?”

As of July 2025, the Renault Symbioz holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. Beyond the car’s average to very good review scores, this score is bolstered by the car’s four-star Euro NCAP safety credentials and better-than-average running cost estimations. However, its new car warranty and media review scores are only middling.

Symbioz highlights

  • Handsome exterior styling
  • Fuel efficient engine options
  • Big boot
  • Intuitive infotainment

Symbioz lowlights

  • Some hard plastic interior finishes 
  • Limited rear legroom
  • Rather dull driving experience

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: petrol mild-hybrid, petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £27,395 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Symbioz is a solid addition to Renault’s lineup with seamless technology integration, a smooth drive and functional passenger and boot configurations.”

Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid Iconic Esprit Alpine

Score: 7.4 / 10

Read full review
The Car Expert

“The Renault Symbioz is practical and super-efficient, but unless you need the extra boot space you’d be better off with a Captur.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

More reviews

Auto Express

Auto Trader

Business Car

Car

Carbuyer

Heycar

Honest John

Parkers

The Sunday Times

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 4 stars
Date tested: September 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 73%
Child protection: 80%
Vulnerable road users: 76%
Safety assist: 69%

The Renault Symbioz was awarded a four-star safety rating by Euro NCAP in 2024, falling short of a full five-star assessment. While the SUV’s safety was commended in many areas, Euro NCAP testers note that driver chest protection was weak in the event of a collision.

While the Symbioz is available as a petrol mild-hybrid as standard, this rating only stands for models powered by the ‘E-Tech’ hybrid powertrain.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Renault Symbioz has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Hybrid models60 mpgA
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models106 g/kmA
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models22A
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£231B
Year 2£682C
Year 3£1,075C
Year 4£1,254B
Year 5£1,633B
Overall£4,875B

The Renault Symbioz is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The hybrid model is fuel efficient, returning 60mpg on average, and the car’s insurance premiums are in a lower bracket.

The car’s estimated servicing and maintenance costs might be more expensive than you would expect – predicted to total nearly £4,900 over the course of the first five years of ownership.

Our data suggests that the Nissan Qashqai would be a few hundred pounds cheaper to maintain over the same period.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Symbioz to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Symbioz, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Renault Symbioz

Overall ratingC56%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Audi’s new car warranty is pretty much the bare minimum offered in the UK, with a duration of three years and a limit of 60,000 miles. Other rivals in the price bracket do better (and in some cases, much better).

In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Symbioz ‘E-Tech’ hybrid has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components, which is why it gets a better score than the standard petrol and diesel models.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Renault Symbioz

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Renault Symbioz. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Renault dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Renault Symbioz, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan QashqaiPeugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Crosstrek | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More news, reviews and information about the Renault Symbioz at The Car Expert

Everything you need to know about Renault

Everything you need to know about Renault

Renault Symbioz test drive

Renault Symbioz test drive

New Renault Symbioz hybrid now on sale

New Renault Symbioz hybrid now on sale

Buy a Renault Symbioz

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Renault Symbioz, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Renault Symbioz

If you’re looking to lease a new Renault Symbioz, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Renault Symbioz

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers bidding on your car. Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Renault Symbioz is both comfortable and efficient, but reviewers agree that it struggles to stand out it a competitive mid-sized SUV class.Renault Symbioz
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved