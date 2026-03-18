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Volvo EX60

Volvo EX60 | Expert Rating

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We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Warranty Rating:

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Expert Rating

New car score:

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This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Reliability Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Summary

The Volvo EX60 is an all-electric mid-size SUV that the manufacturer says ‘represents a new beginning’ for the Volvo, with improved battery range, charging speed, and performance.

As a mid-sized SUV, this EX60 sits above the smaller EX30 and EX40 models and below the larger EX90 in Volvo’s battery powered line-up, and is now poses a sales challenge to the likes of the BMW iX3Renault Scenic E-TechFord Explorer and Tesla Model Y.

Volvo claims that the SUV offers a class-leading battery range of 503 miles on a single charge (in an all-wheel drive configuration). The Swedish manufacturer adds that the EX60 can add up to 211 miles of range in ten minutes when using a 400kW DC rapid charging station.

Now available to order in the UK, the EX60 is available with three different powertrain variants. The 680hp ‘P12 AWD Electric’ variant offers that class-leading 503-mile range, while the 510hp ‘P10 AWD Electric’ clocks in at a range of up to 410 miles.

A rear-wheel powered 376hp ‘P6 Electric’ variant delivers up to 385 miles of range. All in all, the EX60 is available in seven different variants, all offered with ten years of battery warranty.

While you can order an EX60 online right now, the first orders won’t arrive until September, so no one in the British motoring media has got behind the wheel of the EX60 just yet. That means we have no review scores to display at the moment.

We will update this page with more information and reviews, as well as safety and running cost data, as soon as those are available. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £56,860

Launched: Spring 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Volvo EX60 front view 1 | Expert Rating
Volvo EX60 front view 2 | Expert Rating
Volvo EX60 rear view | Expert Rating
Volvo EX60 interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

There are no reviews on the Volvo EX60 to display here currently – the model is available to order but reviewers aren’t likely to get their hands on the model until late Summer or Autumn. Once reviews from the UK automotive media are published, we will update this section.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2026, the Volvo EX60 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Volvo EX60 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EX60 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

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Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of March 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Volvo EX60. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

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Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volvo EX60 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Volvo, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Volvo EX60

As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Volvo EX60. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volvo dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Volvo EX60, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q6 e-tron | BMW iX3Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Jaguar I-Pace | Kia EV6 Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Peugeot e-3008 | Polestar 2 | Porsche Macan Electric | Skoda Enyaq | Smart #3 | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Volvo EX60 at The Car Expert

New electric Volvo EX60 SUV now available to order

New electric Volvo EX60 SUV now available to order

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