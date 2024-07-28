Make and model: Toyota bZ4X

Description: Medium electric SUV

Price range: from £42,860

Toyota says: “The bZ4X is Toyota’s first all-new battery electric vehicle. It breaks new ground, bringing genuine SUV off-road driving capability to the BEV market, and it accelerates Toyota’s multi-technology path towards the goal of carbon neutrality.”

We say: Toyota’s first all-electric car follows on from the brand’s huge success with its hybrid models. In a competitive electric SUV market, it’s making all the right moves to appeal to buyers.

Introduction

While Toyota’s van range features three electric versions of the Proace model, bZ4X is the brand’s first all-electric car. The company has been late to the EV party compared to many of its rivals, having preferred to concentrate on hybrid power and ongoing research into hydrogen fuel cells – a pathway that has seen it become increasingly isolated as the rest of the industry rejected it in favour of battery EVs.

Launched in 2022, the bZ4X is the result of a collaboration between Toyota and Subaru. The Subaru Solterra was revealed a year after the bZ4X, is based on the same platform and looks nearly identical.

As a result, both cars score closely in our Expert Rating Index. As of July 2024, media reviews of the Toyota bZ4X have earned the car an overall New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 80% and the Solterra ranks just below – it still has a rating of A, but with a slightly lower score of 74% due to being available in fewer and more expensive configurations.

What is it?

As the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles is set to be banned from 2030 (the new Labor government has reinstated the 2030 deadline, after the Tories pushed it back to 2035 last year), car manufacturers are preparing their model lineups for an electric future.

With hydrogen fuel cells unlikely to play any part in the EV revolution over the next decade, Toyota has finally shifted its focus battery electric vehicles. The bZ4X is the first of a new model offensive, but it lands in a highly competitive family EV crossover segment. Other models in this category include the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Hyundai Kona Electric, the Kia EV6 and the Volvo EX40 – with more new rivals arriving almost every week.

First impressions

When it comes to new electric cars, manufacturers either opt for a design that mirrors their legacy models or showcases a new style that stands apart from its petrol and diesel models. Toyota has lent into the futuristic styling brief with the bZ4X and the front end features an angular design without a traditional grille. All four wheel arches are surrounded by chunky black plastic and the roofline is continued with two fins above the rear window. Much of the design is crafted to improve aerodynamic performance and maximise range.

The bZ4X is a great candidate for a family car as its EV architecture doesn’t take up too much space. Instead, it finds the right balance between interior space for luggage and passengers while not feeling huge on the road. Inside, there’s a large touchscreen and intuitive controls.

We like: Good-sized futuristic looking SUV

We don’t like: Black plastic wheel arches

What do you get for your money?

Three trim levels are available for the bZ4X: Pure, Motion, and Vision. Entry-level Pure is available from just under £43K and only comes in front-wheel drive. Motion and Vision can be had in either front-wheel or all-wheel drive versions, with all-wheel drive being the more expensive option. Motion in all-wheel drive starts from just under £48K, while the all-wheel drive Vision model comes in at just over £51K.

All trim options are well equipped and Pure includes an eight-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, and a climate control that can be remotely set to warm or cool the car before a journey. Motion adds rear privacy glass, parking sensors, heated front seats and steering wheel, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 12-inch touchscreen, and wireless charging. From Motion, a fixed sunroof can be specified as an optional extra.

The top trim Vision has 20-inch alloy wheels instead of 18-inch ones, rear parking sensors with automatic braking, synthetic leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and advanced parking assist. A towing pack can be added as well.

The bZ4X comes with a three-year / 60,000 mile warranty as standard. The warranty period can be extended up to ten years / 100,000 miles with eligible services. The battery is under warranty for eight years / 100,000 miles, or ten years / 600,000 miles with Toyota’s EV care battery health check. Additional warranties include corrosion / perforation cover which last for 12 years with unlimited mileage and a surface rust / paintwork warranty which is valid for three years with unlimited mileage.

We like: Good warranty periods for the vehicle and battery

We don’t like: Parking sensors include from middle trim level upwards

What’s the Toyota bZ4X like inside?

Inside, the cabin features a large central touch screen and shiny black trim surrounding it. The driver’s display is set back on the dashboard so it’s a cross between a head-up display and a traditional instrument binnacle. This makes it very easy to glance down and see important information like speed and state of charge.

Climate controls are a mix of switches and touch buttons which makes it simple to access without needing to search through the screen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto come as standard which means it’s easy to connect and see your apps. Without a phone connected, the system is still intuitive and the shortcuts menu is housed on the right side, close to the driver.

There’s a good amount of storage space inside with door bins, space under the central arm rest and additional room beneath the gear lever with access to charging ports. There’s no glovebox, but there’s a shelf for small items like paperwork, notebooks or an iPad. In the boot there’s room for charging cables beneath the floor so these don’t clutter load space.

In the back, bZ4X has a flat floor and plenty of legroom for tall rear passengers. The seat backs can be set to a more upright or reclined position depending on preference, or they fold down to extend the rear loading space. On paper the bZ4X has a smaller boot than competitors like the Kia EV6 or Skoda Enyaq but it has more than enough room for the weekly shop and suitcases for holidays. Unlike some other rivals, bZ4X doesn’t have a frunk.

We like: Spacious interior for front and rear passengers

We don’t like: No frunk or glovebox

What’s under the bonnet?

All bZ4X versions come with the same 71kWh battery, but you can choose from a front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configuration. The all-wheel drive option is quicker and more powerful but this eats into the range. For maximum range, the front-wheel drive version in Pure trim can achieve up to 317 miles, top spec Vision in all-wheel drive, range is 259 miles. These are official ranges based on government-mandated lab tests so, in real-world driving, the maximum range is often lower than these figures.

Toyota offers the bZ4X with either a fixed or detachable tow bar from the factory which is an optional extra. The car can tow up to 750kg on both front-wheel and all-wheel drive models. Towing with an electric car affects the range so longer journeys with a trailer might require more frequent stops to charge.

What’s the Toyota bZ4X like to drive?

The bZ4X is comfortable and relaxed on the road. Since it’s an EV, it’s very quiet and regenerative braking can be used to slow the car down without using the brake pedal. This function can be turned on and off using a button next to the gear selector. On the smaller 18-inch wheels the ride will be marginally smoother but the version we tried with 20-inch wheels was very composed.

The front-wheel drive configuration is slightly slower but this will offer the best range capabilities. The all-wheel drive option is a bit heavier but it’ll allow you to tackle more difficult terrain. While it’s not a hardcore off-roader, you can be confident you won’t get stuck in a muddy car park and if you venture off the beaten track it’ll cope just fine.

For 2024, the bZ4X has been updated with a suite of preventative safety systems to reduce the risk of accidents. These include things like a pre-collision system which can warn the driver and activate the brakes if the vehicle detects a hazard. This system can also provide emergency steering support which is useful for situations where a pedestrian steps off the curb for example. The vehicle will steer around the pedestrian and keep the car within its lane to avoid causing an accident by swerving into another vehicle.

Looking out of the front of the bZ4X, visibility is very good. To the rear, the sloping back window and thick pillars either side limit rear visibility but blind-spot monitoring comes on Motion and Vision trim levels and makes this easier to manage.

We like: Lots of safety technology

We don’t like: Limited rear visibility

Verdict

If you’re looking for a family-friendly electric SUV, the bZ4X is one to consider. It has plenty of room inside, great safety features and good range capabilities regardless of which specification you pick. Unlike the Subaru Solterra, buyers have more choice over trim levels and two-wheel or four-wheel drive options.

For the vast majority of daily life, the bZ4X is well equipped to handle whatever is thrown at it. On longer journeys you might need to stop for brief charging sessions but for everyday use, charging at home or work will make it very convenient to use. If you already have an EV and want to get a bigger one, or you’re ready to make the switch to electric, this is a great choice.

Key specifications

Model tested: Toyota bZ4X

Price (as tested): £56,125

Engine: 71.4kWh battery

Range: 259 miles Power: 215 bhp

Torque: 337 Nm

Top speed: 100 mph

0-60 mph: 6.9 seconds CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: Five stars (2022)

TCE Expert Rating: A (80%) as of July 2024)

