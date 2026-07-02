Summary

Officially called the BYD Atto 2 DM-i, the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid is a small five-door SUV crossover that arrived in UK showrooms in the first half of 2026. There is a battery-powered version – the BYD Atto 2 Electric – which we have given a separate Expert Rating.

Sitting below the larger Sealion 5, Seal U and Seal 6 models in BYD’s plug-in hybrid line-up, the Atto 2 DM-i is based on the same basic vehicle as the electric BYD Atto 2, but swaps that car’s full electric drivetrain for a 1.5-litre petrol engine, an electric motor and a smaller battery pack.

With review scores ranging from below average to excellent, the compact BYD has divided reviewers. While The Independent’s Steve Fowler praises the crossover for its “terrific value”, “generous” equipment list, “excellent efficiency” and its “very smooth plug-in hybrid system”, the Top Gear team concludes that the Atto 2 is “forgettable to look at, lacking in dynamic talent, and no cheaper than rivals.”

Besides the car’s “convincing” powertrain, The Car Expert’s own Stuart Masson argues that the “rest of the car is fairly ordinary”, with a “bland” interior, “frustrating” infotainment tech and the entry-level ‘Active’ model is rather “underpowered”.

As of July 2026, the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 64%.

Atto 2 PHEV highlights Competitive pricing

Refined hybrid engine

Generous standard equipment list and warranty Atto 2 PHEV lowlights Entry-level version feels underpowered

Frustrating infotainment

Rather bland interior design

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid

Price: From £26,995 Launched: Summer 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid is very well priced and the Boost model has useful electric range, but the car itself is fairly forgettable.” Model reviewed: Boost Score: 5.8 / 10 Read full review

“Your bank account will be a big fan of the new BYD Atto 2 DM-i thanks to its highly efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain, fairly generous amount of standard kit and competitive pricing. However you might not be, because we found the driving experience to be genuinely unpleasant at times and quite tiring, largely due to poor ride quality and refinement.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 6 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid comes with plenty of tech and the combination of petrol and battery power makes it almost feel like driving a full EV but with the added flexibility of a much larger range. Its road manners are an improvement on its all-electric sibling, however, the Atto 2 DM-i’s styling still lacks the charisma of other compact crossovers like the Peugoet 2008 and the touch-screen reliance for basic controls won’t appeal to everyone either.”

Author: Catherine Kent

Read review Business Car Score: 8 / 10

“Rivals are more fun to drive, but even in plug-in hybrid form, there’s no doubting the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid’s efficiency and practicality. Plus, it is affordable and well-equipped.

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid is ultimately a car that stacks up on paper far better than it does in the real world. Powertrain aside, the driving experience is disappointing – it doesn’t handle well, nor is it comfortable – and it doesn’t take long for the interior quality to unravel. And though I shouldn’t really judge a car on its styling, my goodness it’s bland and ugly.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: Range overview (includes electric version)

Score: 7 / 10

“The BYD Atto 2 is a spacious, easy to live with and generously-equipped small SUV, but it’s it’s not as good to drive as its alternatives.”

Author: Mario Christou

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.6 / 10

“The BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid is a car that stacks up better on paper than it does in reality. The overall driving experience leaves a lot to be desired, it’s exceptionally bland to look at and there are elements of the interior that certainly feel cheap enough to live up to the Atto 2’s low pricing. Yet if you just want a practical, small hybrid for a great price, it deserves to have a look.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review The Independent Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The BYD Atto 2 DM-i feels like terrific value, with a premium cabin, generous kit, excellent efficiency and a very smooth plug-in hybrid system. Only its firm ride really lets it down.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview (includes electric version)

Score: 5 / 10

“Forgettable to look at, lacking in dynamic talent, and no cheaper than rivals.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2026, the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2026, the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Atto 2 PHEV is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Plug-in hybrid models 55 mpg B CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 41 g/km A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 40 miles D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 28 C

The BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The crossover’s electric-only range of 40 miles is competitive in the small PHEV category, but slightly larger PHEVs generally offer more range on a single charge. The car’s average fuel economy of 55mpg is above the car market average, and compares well with close competitors.

On the insurance front, the car is predicted to sit in a bracket just north of the market average.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Atto 2 PHEV, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid

As of July 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW X1 | Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Ford Puma | GWM Haval Jolion Pro | Hyundai Kona | Jaecoo 5 | Kia Niro | MG ZS | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Frontera | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc | Volvo XC40

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BYD Atto 2 range at The Car Expert

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