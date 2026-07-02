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BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid

(2026 - present)

BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

64
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

56
%
D

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

96
%
A

Running Costs:

64
%
C

Warranty Rating:

89
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

64
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

56
%
D

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

96
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

64
%
C

Summary

Officially called the BYD Atto 2 DM-i, the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid is a small five-door SUV crossover that arrived in UK showrooms in the first half of 2026. There is a battery-powered version – the BYD Atto 2 Electric – which we have given a separate Expert Rating.

Sitting below the larger Sealion 5, Seal U and Seal 6 models in BYD’s plug-in hybrid line-up, the Atto 2 DM-i is based on the same basic vehicle as the electric BYD Atto 2, but swaps that car’s full electric drivetrain for a 1.5-litre petrol engine, an electric motor and a smaller battery pack.

With review scores ranging from below average to excellent, the compact BYD has divided reviewers. While The Independent’s Steve Fowler praises the crossover for its “terrific value”, “generous” equipment list, “excellent efficiency” and its “very smooth plug-in hybrid system”, the Top Gear team concludes that the Atto 2 is “forgettable to look at, lacking in dynamic talent, and no cheaper than rivals.”

Besides the car’s “convincing” powertrain, The Car Expert’s own Stuart Masson argues that the “rest of the car is fairly ordinary”, with a “bland” interior, “frustrating” infotainment tech and the entry-level ‘Active’ model is rather “underpowered”.

As of July 2026, the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 64%.

Atto 2 PHEV highlights

  • Competitive pricing
  • Refined hybrid engine
  • Generous standard equipment list and warranty

Atto 2 PHEV lowlights

  • Entry-level version feels underpowered
  • Frustrating infotainment
  • Rather bland interior design

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid
Price: From £26,995

Launched: Summer 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid front view | Expert Rating
BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid rear view | Expert Rating
BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid front interior view | Expert Rating
BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid rear interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid is very well priced and the Boost model has useful electric range, but the car itself is fairly forgettable.”

Model reviewed: Boost

Score: 5.8 / 10

Read full review
The Car Expert

Stuart Masson

“Your bank account will be a big fan of the new BYD Atto 2 DM-i thanks to its highly efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain, fairly generous amount of standard kit and competitive pricing. However you might not be, because we found the driving experience to be genuinely unpleasant at times and quite tiring, largely due to poor ride quality and refinement.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Ellis Hyde

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Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2026, the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2026, the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Atto 2 PHEV is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Plug-in hybrid models55 mpgB
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models41 g/kmA
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models40 milesD
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models28C

The BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The crossover’s electric-only range of 40 miles is competitive in the small PHEV category, but slightly larger PHEVs generally offer more range on a single charge. The car’s average fuel economy of 55mpg is above the car market average, and compares well with close competitors.

On the insurance front, the car is predicted to sit in a bracket just north of the market average.

Reliability rating

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Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Atto 2 PHEV, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid

As of July 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW X1 | Citroën C3 AircrossDacia Duster | Ford Puma | GWM Haval Jolion Pro | Hyundai Kona | Jaecoo 5 | Kia Niro | MG ZS | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Frontera | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc | Volvo XC40

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BYD Atto 2 range at The Car Expert

BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid review – first UK drive

BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid review – first UK drive

BYD Atto 2 Electric

BYD Atto 2 Electric

UK pricing announced for electric BYD Atto 2

UK pricing announced for electric BYD Atto 2

Everything you need to know about BYD

Everything you need to know about BYD

Electric BYD Atto 2 crossover to arrive in February

Electric BYD Atto 2 crossover to arrive in February

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The BYD Atto 2 PHEV is competitively priced and well-equipped, but reviewers find it hard to recommend when compared to talented small SUV rivals.BYD Atto 2 plug-in hybrid

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