The Mini John Cooper Works Aceman is a range-topping performance-enhanced variant of the all-electric Aceman SUV, and part of Mini’s latest tuned-up JCW range, which also includes the JCW Electric hatch.

First arriving on UK roads in Spring 2025, the JCW Aceman has collected a rather mixed bag of review scores, ranging from excellent to below average. Green Car Guide’s Paul Clarke is the Mini’s biggest advocate among the British motoring media, arguing that this high-spec Aceman model is the “optimum size for a Mini and offers a fun driving experience.”

Other outlets haven’t been as kind. “We were not blown away by the regular Mini Aceman” notes Car’s Alan Taylor-Jones, “and we find this one even harder to recommend.” He adds that the SUV creates way too much “torquesteer” – which causes the car to pull to one side or cause the steering wheel to tug during heavy acceleration – and says that the Mini has a “uncompromising ride” quality.

Reviewers are also split on the car’s value-for-money credentials, as it is on the cheaper side when compared to other performance-enhanced SUVs, but it costs £8k more than the standard Aceman.

What reviewers can agree on, is the high-quality interior. “The JCW Aceman’s cabin remains a fantastic place to sit”, comments Alex Ingram of Auto Express. “In terms of finish and sense of occasion, the it’s hard to knock.”

As of January 2026, the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 73%. Beyond this car’s mixed set of review scores, this overall rating is bolstered by solid five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials and affordable running cost estimations.

JCW Aceman highlights Handsome looks and quality cabin finish

Strong performance

Keenly priced by ‘hot’ SUV standards

Exciting driving experience JCW Aceman lowlights Unruly when you put your foot down

Only subtle ‘JCW’ visual differences

Rough ride quality on uneven roads

Cramped rear seating

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £37,060 Launched: Spring 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “If you don’t need a jacked up crossover, Alpine’s A290 is currently our favourite electric hatch, even if it’s a warm rather than truly hot one. You can buy the 217bhp A290 GT Performance for a grand less than the Mini Aceman JCW.” Score: 6 / 10 Read full review

“The Mini Aceman JCW provides some laughs and a good turn of speed for a reasonable price – but it’s not very comfortable or practical.” Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Score: 7 / 10

“Fun isn’t hard to come by in the Mini Aceman John Cooper Works, but neither are the flaws. The rapid powertrain rarely fails to throw up a giggle, but sharp steering only manages to inject a veneer of agility over what is a very heavy and numb car for its size. The ride is too firm, and the interior space isn’t great for those in the back, but those up front are treated to a cabin that feels more special than its rivals.”

Author: Alex Ingram

Read review Business Car Score: 7 / 10

“If your heart is sold on a Mini Cooper JCW Electric, but you need a bit more space and practicality, the Aceman JCW is one of the most capable, and fun-to-drive crossovers on-sale – as long as its shortcomings can be lived with.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Score: 4 / 10

“We were not blown away by the regular Mini Aceman, and we find this one even harder to recommend. The extra pace creates way too much torquesteer compared to the already brisk regular Aceman SE, and it’s not like the JCW is loads more fun despite the uncompromising ride.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Green Car Guide Score: 9 / 10

“As well as sportier looks than the standard model, with more power and a faster 0-62 mph time, there’s more performance in the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman, and there’s also tighter body control. However this results in firmer ride quality, which means that tt doesn’t have the most comfortable ride quality on poor road surfaces. The electric driving range is also reduced, and the maximum charging speed of 95 kW could be better.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 83%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 77%

Safety assist: 79%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2026, the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the JCW Aceman is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 243 miles B Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 4.3 m/KWh B Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 29 C

The Mini John Cooper Works Aceman is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

This JCW variant of the Aceman can muster an average of 243 miles on a single charge, which is competitive in the medium electric SUV class, delivering around 30 miles more than the entry-level Aceman on a single charge. That said, there are cheaper alternatives (albeit without as much pace and acceleration) that can go further without recharging.

The SUV’s electrical efficiency (the electric car equivalent of miles per gallon) of 4.3 m/KWh is higher the average electric car. The car’s predicted insurance premiums are a little higher than the average car too, which is on the cheaper side when compared to other performance SUVs.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the JCW Aceman, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman

Overall rating D 31% Petrol or diesel models E 17% Electric or hybrid models C 56% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Mini’s new car warranty is the industry average – basically the minimum coverage that manufacturers must offer in the UK by law.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Mini John Cooper Works Aceman

As of January 2026, all Mini Acemans will still be covered by their new car warranty. The first cars hit UK roads in late Spring 2025, meaning that they’ll still be under warranty until late 2027.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman

As of January 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mini dealer.

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Mini Aceman range at The Car Expert

