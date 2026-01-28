fbpx

Expert Rating

Mini John Cooper Works Aceman

(2025 - present)

Mini John Cooper Works Aceman | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

73
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

52
%
E

Safety Rating:

87
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Running Costs:

81
%
A

Warranty Rating:

76
%
B

Summary

The Mini John Cooper Works Aceman is a range-topping performance-enhanced variant of the all-electric Aceman SUV, and part of Mini’s latest tuned-up JCW range, which also includes the JCW Electric hatch.

First arriving on UK roads in Spring 2025, the JCW Aceman has collected a rather mixed bag of review scores, ranging from excellent to below average. Green Car Guide’s Paul Clarke is the Mini’s biggest advocate among the British motoring media, arguing that this high-spec Aceman model is the “optimum size for a Mini and offers a fun driving experience.”

Other outlets haven’t been as kind. “We were not blown away by the regular Mini Aceman” notes Car’s Alan Taylor-Jones, “and we find this one even harder to recommend.” He adds that the SUV creates way too much “torquesteer” – which causes the car to pull to one side or cause the steering wheel to tug during heavy acceleration – and says that the Mini has a “uncompromising ride” quality.

Reviewers are also split on the car’s value-for-money credentials, as it is on the cheaper side when compared to other performance-enhanced SUVs, but it costs £8k more than the standard Aceman.

What reviewers can agree on, is the high-quality interior. “The JCW Aceman’s cabin remains a fantastic place to sit”, comments Alex Ingram of Auto Express. “In terms of finish and sense of occasion, the it’s hard to knock.”

As of January 2026, the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 73%. Beyond this car’s mixed set of review scores, this overall rating is bolstered by solid five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials and affordable running cost estimations.

JCW Aceman highlights

  • Handsome looks and quality cabin finish
  • Strong performance
  • Keenly priced by ‘hot’ SUV standards
  • Exciting driving experience

JCW Aceman lowlights

  • Unruly when you put your foot down
  • Only subtle ‘JCW’ visual differences
  • Rough ride quality on uneven roads
  • Cramped rear seating

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £37,060

Launched: Spring 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mini John Cooper Works Aceman front view | Expert Rating
Mini John Cooper Works Aceman rear view | Expert Rating
Mini John Cooper Works Aceman interior view 1 | Expert Rating
Mini John Cooper Works Aceman interior view 2 | Expert Rating

Featured reviews

“If you don’t need a jacked up crossover, Alpine’s A290 is currently our favourite electric hatch, even if it’s a warm rather than truly hot one. You can buy the 217bhp A290 GT Performance for a grand less than the Mini Aceman JCW.”

Score: 6 / 10

Read full review
Evo

Yousuf Ashraf

“The Mini Aceman JCW provides some laughs and a good turn of speed for a reasonable price – but it’s not very comfortable or practical.”

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

Auto Express

Business Car

Car

Green Car Guide

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 83%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 77%
Safety assist: 79%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2026, the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the JCW Aceman is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models243 milesB
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models4.3 m/KWhB
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models29C

The Mini John Cooper Works Aceman is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

This JCW variant of the Aceman can muster an average of 243 miles on a single charge, which is competitive in the medium electric SUV class, delivering around 30 miles more than the entry-level Aceman on a single charge. That said, there are cheaper alternatives (albeit without as much pace and acceleration) that can go further without recharging.

The SUV’s electrical efficiency (the electric car equivalent of miles per gallon) of 4.3 m/KWh is higher the average electric car. The car’s predicted insurance premiums are a little higher than the average car too, which is on the cheaper side when compared to other performance SUVs.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the JCW Aceman, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman

Overall ratingD31%
Petrol or diesel modelsE17%
Electric or hybrid modelsC56%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Mini’s new car warranty is the industry average – basically the minimum coverage that manufacturers must offer in the UK by law.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Mini John Cooper Works Aceman

  • As of January 2026, all Mini Acemans will still be covered by their new car warranty. The first cars hit UK roads in late Spring 2025, meaning that they’ll still be under warranty until late 2027.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman

As of January 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mini dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Mini John Cooper Works Aceman, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW iX1 | Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Born | Fiat 600e | Honda e:Ny1 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia Niro EV | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | MG 4 | Mini Cooper Electric | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Peugeot e-308 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volvo EX30

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Mini Aceman range at The Car Expert

Mini Aceman

Mini Aceman

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Mini goes monochrome on two EV models

Mini goes monochrome on two EV models

Mini Aceman test drive

Mini Aceman test drive

Everything you need to know about Mini

Everything you need to know about Mini

Mini Cooper Electric gets sporty John Cooper Works treatment

Mini Cooper Electric gets sporty John Cooper Works treatment

New electric Mini Aceman unveiled

New electric Mini Aceman unveiled

The Mini JCW Aceman is a handsome 'hot' SUV that offers strong straight-line performance, but reviewers criticise its uncomfortable driving experience.Mini John Cooper Works Aceman

