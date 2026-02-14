Make and model: Genesis GV60 Pure

Description: Mid-size electric crossover

Price range: From £53,300

Summary: The Genesis GV60 is a mid-size electric crossover with strong comfort, rapid charging and generous equipment. It remains competitive, but newer rivals now offer more range and space.

For a broader ownership picture, see our Genesis GV60 Expert Rating, which combines media reviews, safety data, reliability, running costs and warranty cover.

Introduction

When the Genesis GV60 arrived in 2022, it was the first model from Hyundai’s luxury brand designed as an electric car from the start. It quickly became the most convincing car in the Genesis range.

This update brings modest styling tweaks, but the meaningful changes are mechanical. A larger battery improves driving range, while the 800-volt charging system remains one of the quickest available.

At more than £53,000, though, the GV60 sits in a fiercely competitive part of the market. The question isn’t whether it’s good – it is – but whether it’s still good enough after four years on sale.

The Genesis GV60 combines coupe-like crossover proportions with distinctive front and rear lighting, subtly updated for this latest version.

Price and equipment

The range now starts with the rear-wheel-drive ‘Pure’ trim level, as tested here and priced from £53,300.

Power comes from a single electric motor producing 229hp, good for 0–62mph in 7.8 seconds. That’s comfortably quick for everyday use. Above it sit the dual-motor Sport and high-performance versions, but most buyers will find the Pure entirely sufficient.

The major update is the battery. Capacity rises from 77kWh to 84kWh, increasing the official driving range to 348 miles. That’s competitive, but some rivals now go further.

Charging is still one of the GV60’s strongest points. Its 800-volt system allows 10–80% charging in around 18 minutes on a suitably powerful 350kW public charger. That makes long journeys easier to plan.

Standard equipment levels are generous. Heated seats, heated steering wheel, synthetic leather upholstery, a heat pump, battery pre-conditioning and a power tailgate are all included.

Options packs are still available, which is increasingly unusual. Some add genuinely useful technology, but they’re expensive. It’s easy to push the GV60 well past £60,000, at which point competition becomes even tougher.

Genesis continues to include a five-year ownership package covering warranty, servicing, breakdown cover and collection for servicing. That remains a meaningful advantage over most rivals.

Inside the car

The GV60 makes good use of its purpose-built electric layout. There’s plenty of space in the front and adequate room in the rear, although headroom is tighter than in boxier alternatives.

Boot space is acceptable rather than generous. It’s usable for family life, but some competitors offer more. A small front storage compartment adds a little extra flexibility.

Build quality is strong. Materials feel solid and well assembled, and the overall design is distinctive without being gimmicky.

A new 27-inch integrated display now combines driver information and media functions in one wide panel. It looks modern and suits the car’s premium positioning. The system works well once you’re used to it, but the menu layout can feel busy and takes time to learn.

Genesis offers fingerprint and facial recognition for driver profiles. The fingerprint system works well. The facial recognition is clever, but unnecessary.

Overall, the cabin feels convincingly upmarket. It doesn’t quite lead the class for space or simplicity, but it’s well executed.

The cabin offers solid build quality and good passenger space, although rear headroom is slightly tighter than in some rivals.

Driving range and charging

With its 84kWh battery, the GV60 Pure is rated at up to 348 miles on the official UK/EU government lab testing cycle.

In real-world driving, 250–300 miles between charges is realistic depending on conditions. That’s more than enough for most owners, but a few rivals now offer longer official figures.

Where the Genesis still impresses is with its charging speed. The 800-volt architecture allows very rapid charging when connected to a high-powered public charger. A heat pump and battery conditioning system are standard, helping maintain efficiency in colder weather.

On the road

The GV60 is tuned for comfort rather than sharp handling.

Ride quality is one of its strongest attributes. It deals well with poor road surfaces and feels settled at motorway speeds. Noise levels are low, reinforcing the car’s upmarket feel.

Steering is accurate but not especially engaging. Through corners it feels secure and predictable, but it won’t excite keen drivers. That’s not necessarily a flaw – it simply reflects the car’s priorities.

Performance from the single-motor Pure is more than adequate. It’s smooth, responsive and easy to drive in traffic. You don’t need more power unless you specifically want it.

On the road, the GV60 focuses on comfort and refinement rather than sharp handling, delivering a composed and easy-driving experience.

Verdict

The Genesis GV60 remains the brand’s most convincing product. This update improves driving range and keeps charging performance among the best in the class, while the cabin continues to feel solid and distinctive. The five-year ownership package is a genuine differentiator.

However, the market has moved on. Some rivals now offer more space, longer range or sharper handling. Once options are added, the price becomes difficult to ignore.

The GV60 is still a strong alternative to the established German premium brands. It’s refined, well-built and easy to live with. It’s still good, but it’s no longer ahead of the pack.

We like: Excellent ride comfort

High-quality interior

Very fast charging capability

Strong five-year ownership package We don’t like: Expensive once options are added

Boot space only average

Not the most engaging to drive

Similar cars

Key specifications

Model tested: Genesis GV60 Pure

Price as tested: £62,605

Powertrain: Electric motor, 84kWh battery

Gearbox: Automatic Power: 229 hp

Torque: 350 Nm

Top speed: 115 mph

0-62mph: 7.8 seconds Driving range: 348 miles

CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: Five stars (September 2022)

TCE Expert rating: A, 76% (February 2026)

