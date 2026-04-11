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Thinking about a new or used Audi? This page brings together our Audi Expert Ratings, reviews, news and feature articles to help you compare models and understand what they’re like to own in the UK.

Audi Expert Ratings
Latest Audi news
Latest Audi reviews
Audi features and advice

Audi has built its modern reputation on doing premium cars a little differently to BMW and Mercedes-Benz, with a stronger emphasis on design, technology and a broad spread of saloons, estates, SUVs and electric models. This page brings together all of our Audi coverage in one place, including Expert Ratings, reviews, news and features, to help you compare models.

Our most popular Audi models include the Audi A3, Audi A5, Audi Q3, Audi Q5 and Audi Q4 e-tron.

Expert Ratings

Our Expert Rating Index brings together safety, reliability, running costs, warranty cover and more to help you compare new and used Audi models

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Coming soon and provisional ratings

Current Audi models

Current Audi RS models

Older models

Audi cars for saleOur partner Motors has thousands of near-new Audi models available for sale today

Latest Audi news

New and updated Audi models, plus wider industry news about Audi in the UK

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Latest Audi reviews

We test the latest Audi models, from short first drives to more comprehensive road tests

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Audi Q5 review

Audi A6 Avant e-tron review

Audi Q5 Sportback review

Audi A5 Sportback test drive

Audi A1 S line Competition test drive

Audi Q7 test drive

Audi SQ2 test drive

Audi e-tron test drive

Audi TT Roadster test drive

Audi A6 Avant test drive

Audi Q3 test drive

Audi A1 Sportback test drive

Audi features and advice

Feature articles and buying advice that include Audi, from model explainers to wider market analysis

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About Audi

Audi is now firmly established as one of the big names in the premium car market, but it got there by taking a slightly different route to BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Where BMW has long sold itself on driving appeal and Mercedes-Benz on comfort and prestige, Audi has tended to lean harder into design, technology and a more understated image.

That approach still shapes the range today. Audi’s core line-up runs from cars like the A3, A5 and A6 to SUVs such as the Q3, Q5 and Q7, alongside electric models like the Q4 e-tron, Q6 e-tron and e-tron GT. There are also S and RS models for buyers who want something quicker and more expensive, but most Audi buyers are looking for something more straightforward: a premium car that feels modern, well finished and easy to live with.

Audi has also been quicker than many traditional rivals to make electric cars and digital cabin tech central to its image, even while petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid models still make up a large part of the range. That means there is now a very wide spread of Audi models on sale, whether you are looking for a company car, a family SUV or a used premium hatchback.

This page brings together all of our Audi content in one place, including Expert Ratings, reviews, news and feature articles. So whether you’re looking at a used Audi A4, a nearly new Q5 or a new Q6 e-tron, you can quickly find the most relevant information here.

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