About Audi

Audi is now firmly established as one of the big names in the premium car market, but it got there by taking a slightly different route to BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Where BMW has long sold itself on driving appeal and Mercedes-Benz on comfort and prestige, Audi has tended to lean harder into design, technology and a more understated image.

That approach still shapes the range today. Audi’s core line-up runs from cars like the A3, A5 and A6 to SUVs such as the Q3, Q5 and Q7, alongside electric models like the Q4 e-tron, Q6 e-tron and e-tron GT. There are also S and RS models for buyers who want something quicker and more expensive, but most Audi buyers are looking for something more straightforward: a premium car that feels modern, well finished and easy to live with.

Audi has also been quicker than many traditional rivals to make electric cars and digital cabin tech central to its image, even while petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid models still make up a large part of the range. That means there is now a very wide spread of Audi models on sale, whether you are looking for a company car, a family SUV or a used premium hatchback.

This page brings together all of our Audi content in one place, including Expert Ratings, reviews, news and feature articles. So whether you’re looking at a used Audi A4, a nearly new Q5 or a new Q6 e-tron, you can quickly find the most relevant information here.